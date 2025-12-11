TN TRB Assistant Professor Hall Ticket 2025 OUT: Direct Download Link at trb.tn.gov.in

TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the TN TRB Assistant Professor Hall Ticket 2025 on its official website, trb.tn.gov.in. The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. The admit card contains important information such as the candidate's registration number, shift timing, examination name and address and other details. The TN TRB Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on December 27, 2025.

TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025

The TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025 link is now active at trb.tn.gov.in. Candidates can download it by providing their registration number and password. Candidates going to attempt the TN TRB assistant Professor Exam scheduled to be conducted on December 27, 2025 must download their admit card beforehand. Click on the direct link below to download the TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025.