TN TRB Assistant Professor Hall Ticket 2025 OUT: Direct Download Link at trb.tn.gov.in

TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the TN TRB Assistant Professor Hall Ticket 2025 on its official website, trb.tn.gov.in. The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. The admit card contains important information such as the candidate's registration number, shift timing, examination name and address and other details. The TN TRB Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on December 27, 2025.
The TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025 link is now active at trb.tn.gov.in. Candidates can download it by providing their registration number and password. Candidates going to attempt the TN TRB assistant Professor Exam scheduled to be conducted on December 27, 2025 must download their admit card beforehand. Click on the direct link below to download the TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025.
TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025: Overview
The TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025 has been released, containing the important examination details. Candidates can download it using their unique Application Number and Password. Check the table below for TN TRB Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights
Feature
Details
Recruitment Body
Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB)
Exam Name
Varies (e.g., Assistant Professor, Graduate Teacher, TNTET)
Post Name
Varies (e.g., Assistant Professor, PG Assistant, Secondary Grade Teacher)
Hall Ticket Status
Released (Check official website for specific post)
Credentials Required
User ID/Application Number and Password/Date of Birth
Mode of Admit Card
Online (PDF Download)
Official Website
How to Download the TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025?
Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form will be able to download the hall ticket by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
Visit the official website, trb.tn.gov.in
On the homepage, click on What’s New Section
Now click on TN TRB Assistant Professor Hall Ticket
Enter your details, such as registration number and password and click on the submit button
TN TRB Hall Ticket will be displayed on screen
Verify all the details mentioned in it.
Download and Print the admit card for future reference.
