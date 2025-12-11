What are the new changes in the appointment of CEC & ECs?

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) & Election Commissioners (ECs) play a crucial role in ensuring free and fair elections in India. The independence of the commission has become a major topic of debate, especially after the Supreme Court’s 2023 judgement.

Why was the old appointment system questioned?

The old system of appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners was questioned due to the dominance of the executives, which impacted the independence and impartiality of the Election Commission of India as an autonomous and constitutional body. Many previous committees, including the Dinesh Goswami Committee and the 2nd ARC, recommended a more transparent and bipartisan mechanism.

What was the Supreme Court judgement on the Election Commission rule in 2023?

In March 2023, the Supreme Court gave a landmark judgement in the case of Anoop Baranwal vs Union of India; a five-judge constitution bench made the judgements. Key rulings were: