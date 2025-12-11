Optical illusion puzzles have been there for centuries and these are fun challenges that are designed to play tricks on our eyes and brains. Optical illusions work on a simple principle where it creates confusion for our eyes. These visual illusions occur because of our brain's ability to decipher patterns and fill the gap with the already available information which is based on past experiences. Optical illusions often use clever use of colours, lines, shadows, and angles to confuse your perception. Apart from being a leisure activity, optical illusions help to sharpen observation skills and improves the attention span. These puzzles are designed to be enjoyed by people of all ages. That is why, today we bring you another challenging optical illusion that will make you scratch your head for the correct answer.

Take a good look at the image below, you will witness an image filled with the number 54 on a plain creamish background. However, looks can be quite deceiving. There are two odd numbers which are 65 and 54 that are hiding in this image very cleverly in an inverted format and your challenge is to find these two numbers. Wait! Wait! Before you dive into this puzzle and look for the answer we have a twist for you that will make this puzzle a bit more exciting. You need to find the hidden odd numbers within a time limit of 39 seconds. Do you have the observation skills of Sherlock? If yes, then start your clocks and find the hidden odd numbers before 39 seconds finish! Try: This Test is for True Sherlocks: Find the Hidden Odd Number Before 11 Seconds Finish Optical Illusion: Spot the Hidden Odd Numbers in 39 Seconds