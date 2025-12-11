Do you know the 2025 Heisman Trophy race stands out as one of the most competitive and narratively rich in recent college football history? It is a complete mix of undefeated runs, record-setting efficiency, and programme-defining seasons. Moreover, this year’s finalist group represents four athletes, and each of them has transformed their teams. The finalists are three quarterbacks and one running back, who bring contrasting styles and strengths. But all four have shaped the 2025 season in remarkable ways. The Heisman finalists heading to New York this year are: Fernando Mendoza: QB, Indiana

Diego Pavia: QB, Vanderbilt

Julian Sayin: QB, Ohio State

Jeremiyah Love: RB, Notre Dame Together, all of them reflect a season defined by breakthrough performances, unexpected contenders, and elite-level consistency under pressure. While Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza enters the ceremony as the clear frontrunner, according to analysts and betting oddsmakers. Therefore, each finalist has a compelling story and a statistical résumé worthy of recognition.

List of 4 Major Heisman Trophy Finalists Below are the 4 finalists for Heisman Trophy: 1. Fernando Mendoza (QB, Indiana) (Credits: Toronto Star) Fernando Mendoza is widely projected to hoist the Heisman Trophy after orchestrating Indiana’s first undefeated regular season in school history and their first Big Ten title since 1967. His leadership, poise, and ability to elevate the Hoosiers in crucial moments have set him apart. Mendoza threw for 2,980 yards and 33 touchdowns, displaying a balance of precision and aggression that allowed Indiana to break through decades of mediocrity. What resonates most with voters is his ability to deliver in big moments—none bigger than their statement victory against Ohio State. His late-game composure in multiple fourth-quarter drives has become a defining theme of Indiana’s 2025 narrative.

With a historically significant season and near-flawless execution, Mendoza is the face of college football’s most surprising powerhouse. 2. Diego Pavia (QB, Vanderbilt) (Credits: Sports Illustrated) Diego Pavia sits at the heart of Vanderbilt’s remarkable turnaround, transforming a programme long considered an SEC underdog into a legitimate national threat. Pavia’s dual-threat ability helped guide the Commodores to a 10-win season, one of the best in school history. Averaging 334.8 total yards per game, Pavia ranks second nationally in total offence. His combination of explosive running, vertical passing, and instinctive playmaking has made him arguably the most entertaining player in the sport this year. More than just a numbers machine, Pavia brought belief and swagger back to Nashville, earning him a firm place among this year’s elite.

3. Julian Sayin (QB, Ohio State) (Credits: Ohio State) Julian Sayin entered the season with high expectations, and exceeded all of them. As a first-year starter, he delivered one of the most efficient quarterback campaigns in FBS history. Sayin’s 78.4% completion rate is among the best recorded, and his 182.1 passer rating led the entire nation. Despite falling short in the Big Ten Championship, Sayin’s accuracy, anticipation, and pocket discipline place him firmly in the Heisman conversation. His ability to dominate defences with calm precision makes him a future favourite and a quarterback destined to define Ohio State’s next era. 4. Jeremiyah Love (RB, Notre Dame) (Credits: St. Louis American The only non-quarterback finalist, Jeremiyah Love, brought explosiveness and consistency to Notre Dame’s offence throughout the season. With 1,372 rushing yards, a 6.9 yards-per-carry average, and countless highlight-reel plays, Love became one of the most feared runners in the country.