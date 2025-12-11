Do you know that Philip Rivers is back in the NFL Career in 2025? It ois not for his Hall of Fame semifinalist status or his famously large family. But, at 44 years old, the former Chargers and Colts quarterback has returned to professional football after signing a practice-squad contract with the Indianapolis Colts in December 2025.

His this move comes after the Colts lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones to a season-ending Achilles injury, triggering a desperate midseason search for stability.

Rivers’ unexpected comeback, nearly five years after his last NFL snap, has become one of the most talked-about sports stories of the year. Let us explore his NFL career, stats and Hall of Fame status.

Early Life & College Career

Philip Rivers was born on December 8, 1981, in Decatur, Alabama. A standout athlete at Athens High School, he went on to play for NC State, where he became one of the most prolific quarterbacks in ACC history. At NC State, Rivers set school records for passing yards, total offense, and career wins, cementing himself as a top NFL prospect.