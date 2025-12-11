EMRS Admit Card 2025
Who is Jacob Rodriguez? Meet Texas Tech’s Highest-Graded Linebacker!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Dec 11, 2025, 01:55 EDT

Discover who Jacob Rodriguez is. Meet Texas Tech’s highest-graded linebacker of 2025. Explore his stats, career timeline, Heisman buzz and NFL Draft prospects.

Who is Jacob Rodriguez?
Do you know who Jacob Rodriguez is? Recently, he has quickly become one of the most talked-about names in American college football. In the 2025 season, the Texas Tech linebacker isn’t just performing well, but he is the highest-graded player in all of college football, according to PFF.

With an exceptional 95.3 run-defence grade, 93.0 coverage grade, seven forced fumbles, four interceptions (the most among FBS linebackers), and 65 defensive stops (tied for most in the Power Four), Rodriguez has transformed from a former walk-on to a national standout. His rise has sparked major conversations around the Heisman race, the NFL Draft and his future in the sport. Let us explore more about his career timeline.

Early Life and Education

Jacob Rodriguez was born and raised in Texas, where he developed an early passion for American football. He excelled in high school both academically and athletically. Moreover, he earned a reputation for his discipline, speed and football IQ.

Before transferring to Texas Tech, Rodriguez initially spent time at another programme, but his real breakthrough came once he joined the Red Raiders.

At Texas Tech, he has not only pursued his education but also evolved into one of the most complete defensive players in the nation.

Playing Career at Texas Tech

Rodriguez began his Texas Tech journey as a walk-on, and fought his way through depth charts to prove himself with outstanding work ethic. Over the seasons, his role expanded from a rotational linebacker to a defensive leader.

His 2025 season is widely considered his breakout year, cementing him as one of the strongest defenders in the Power Four conferences. Coaches praise his versatility, ability to read offences and consistency in making high-impact plays. His senior year in 2025 marked a turning point for him, from being a reliable defender to one of the best defensive players in the country.

The table below gives a complete Career Timeline of Jacob Rodriguez:

Year

Team / Level

Milestones

High School (Texas)

High School Football

Star athlete; gained recognition for speed and defensive instincts.

2021

University of Virginia (UVA)

Began college career; limited action but gained experience at the FBS level.

2022

Texas Tech University

Transferred and joined the Red Raiders as a walk-on.

2022–2023

Texas Tech

Special teams contributor; rotational linebacker; earned trust from the defensive staff.

2024

Texas Tech

Expanded defensive role; increased tackles and leadership responsibilities.

2025

Texas Tech

Breakout season – highest-graded defender nationally (PFF), 7 forced fumbles, 4 interceptions; became one of the top defensive players in the Power Four.

Jacob Rodriguez NFL Draft Prospects

jacob's exceptional performance has put many scouts into positions of placing him on early NFL Draft boards. Due to his combination of athleticism, instincts and turnover creation, he is positioned as one of the top defensive prospects to watch in the upcoming draft cycle.

Jacob Rodriguez Stats

These statistics highlight both his consistency and elite overall impact.

  • Highest-graded defender and player in college football (PFF)

  • 95.3 run-defence grade

  • 93.0 coverage grade

  • 7 forced fumbles (nation-leading)

  • 4 interceptions (most among FBS linebackers)

  • 65 defensive stops (tied for most in Power Four)

Source: Texas Tech

Jacob Rodriguez Heisman Trophy

Recently, Rodriguez's strong defense tactics on field, especially being a linebacker has made him one of the top contenders to enter the Heisman conversation. With his nation-leading defensive metrics and game-changing turnovers, analysts note that he is one of the rare defenders with a legitimate Heisman argument in 2025.

Jacob Rodriguez Jersey

Many people who are Jacob's fan, look out for Rodriguez’s jersey, which has surged in demand as fans recognise his breakout season. Texas Tech supporters, in particular, regard him as a future NFL-calibre talent, making his jersey one of the most sought-after items in the Red Raiders’ fanbase.

    FAQs

    • How long has Jacob Rodriguez been at Texas Tech?
      +
      Rodriguez has been with Texas Tech for multiple seasons, beginning his journey as a walk-on before rising to a starting and leadership role.
    • Is Jacob Rodriguez a Heisman candidate?
      +
      While defensive players rarely receive Heisman buzz, Rodriguez’s elite 2025 performance has placed him firmly in the national conversation.

