List of 9 Greatest Modern-Day Mathematicians, Check Here!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Nov 30, 2025, 14:38 IST

Explore 9 world-famous modern mathematicians, including Terence Tao, C. Radhakrishnan, and more. Learn their key contributions, areas of work and why they matter today.

9 Greatest Modern-Day Mathematicians
9 Greatest Modern-Day Mathematicians

Mathematics continues to evolve rapidly and shapes everything from artificial intelligence to climate modelling. Many modern mathematicians have gained global recognition for expanding theoretical boundaries, solving long-standing problems, and democratising mathematical knowledge. Through this article, nine influential contemporary mathematicians work has been represented at the very best of today’s mathematical thinking. It combines globally recognised figures with impactful educators such as Dr C. Radhakrishnan, who has contributed immensely to mathematical awareness in India.

List of 9 Greatest Modern-Day Mathematicians

The table below shows the list of greatest modern-day mathematicians who shaped the world with their major contributions in the field:

S. No

Mathematician

Major Contribution

Area of Work

Nationality

1.

Terence Tao

Fields Medal 2006; regarded as one of the greatest living mathematicians

Harmonic analysis, PDEs, number theory

Australian-American

2.

Maryam Mirzakhani

First woman to win the Fields Medal (2014)

Geometry, moduli spaces

Iranian-American

3.

Manjul Bhargava

Fields Medal 2014; major discoveries in number theory

Algebraic number theory

Indian-American

4.

Cédric Villani

Fields Medal 2010; leading science communicator

Kinetic theory, optimal transport

French

5.

Ingrid Daubechies

Pioneering wavelet work; major figure in imaging & applied maths

Applied mathematics, wavelets

Belgian-American

6.

Peter Scholze

Fields Medal 2018; founder of perfectoid spaces

Arithmetic geometry

German

7.

Marcus du Sautoy

Renowned mathematics communicator and author

Group theory, public maths

British

8.

Ngo Bao Chau

Fields Medal 2010 for the proof of the Fundamental Lemma

Algebra, representation theory

Vietnamese-French

9.

Dr C. Radhakrishnan

Influential maths and science educator in India; author

Mathematical education & communication

Indian

(Source Note: Information is based on recognised scholarly references. Contributions and global rankings may change over time as new achievements emerge in modern mathematics.)

Here are the Top Three Modern Mathematicians:

1. Terence Tao

Often regarded as the greatest living mathematician, Terence Tao has made extraordinary contributions across multiple fields, including harmonic analysis, partial differential equations, combinatorics and number theory. His ability to unify different branches of mathematics and his record of solving highly complex problems earned him the Fields Medal in 2006. Tao’s global influence also stems from his clear academic writing and mentorship within the mathematical community.

2. Maryam Mirzakhani

Maryam Mirzakhani made history in 2014 by becoming the first woman ever to win the Fields Medal, often described as the Nobel Prize of mathematics. Moreover, her groundbreaking work on the geometry of Riemann surfaces and moduli spaces fundamentally changed geometric research. Mirzakhani’s legacy continues to inspire young mathematicians, particularly women pursuing higher mathematics, and her contributions remain essential in theoretical geometry.

3. Manjul Bhargava

Manjul Bhargava’s breakthroughs in number theory have reshaped the understanding of algebraic structures. Awarded the Fields Medal in 2014, he is known for his creative proofs and intuitive combinatorial approaches. Bhargava has significantly advanced the study of integer forms and algebraic number fields. Beyond research, he is admired for promoting mathematics education and nurturing global talent through academic mentorship.

Their work ensures that mathematics remains a cornerstone of scientific, technological and educational progress.

If you’re also curious about the foundations of mathematics, don’t miss our companion article on Who Were the Famous Mathematicians in Ancient History?—while that explores the origins of mathematical thought, this piece introduces you to the great minds shaping its modern era.

To conclude, modern mathematics is a dynamic and expanding field, and these nine figures represent some of the brightest minds shaping its future. From theoretical breakthroughs by Tao, Mirzakhani and Bhargava to the communicative impact of du Sautoy and Dr Radhakrishnan, today’s mathematicians are pushing boundaries while bringing mathematics closer to society. 

    FAQs

    • Who solved the $1 million math problem, then disappeared?
      +
      That refers to Grigori Perelman, the Russian mathematician who solved the Poincaré Conjecture, one of the Clay Millennium Prize Problems. He declined both the $1 million prize and the Fields Medal and chose to withdraw from public life afterwards.
    • Who is the world's no. 1 mathematician?
      +
      While rankings differ, Terence Tao is frequently regarded as the world’s No. 1 mathematician today due to his breadth of contributions, citation impact and global recognition across major mathematical fields.
    • Who are the top 10 mathematicians?
      +
      There is no universally fixed “top 10” list, but modern rankings commonly include figures such as Terence Tao, Manjul Bhargava, Ingrid Daubechies, Akshay Venkatesh, Curtis McMullen, Peter Scholze, Maryam Mirzakhani, Cédric Villani, Ian Stewart, and Marcus du Sautoy. These names appear frequently in academic citations, global awards and expert assessments.
    • Who is today's greatest mathematician?
      +
      Many experts consider Terence Tao the greatest living mathematician. Known for his work in harmonic analysis, number theory, PDEs and combinatorics, he became the youngest IMO medallist at age 10 and won the Fields Medal in 2006.

