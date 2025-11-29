WBP Constable 2025 Exam Tomorrow: Check Important Guidelines, Shift Timing, and Dress Code

The WBP Constable 2025 Exam is scheduled for tomorrow, on November 30. Thousands of candidates across West Bengal are preparing for one of the most important police recruitment tests in the state. It becomes essential for every candidate to understand the correct guidelines, reporting instructions, dress code, and items allowed or restricted inside the centre. A single mistake on the exam day can affect your performance and even your entry into the exam hall. This article will help candidates be fully prepared for the examination scheduled on 30 November 2025. WBP Constable 2025 Exam The WBP Constable 2025 Exam will be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) on 30 November 2025 for the recruitment of Constable and Lady Constable posts. The exam will be held in offline mode and will include 85 objective-type questions to be completed within 60 minutes.

There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. The question paper will be available in Bengali and Nepali languages. Candidates must carefully read the instructions printed on their admit card and follow all exam guidelines without any errors. WBP Constable 2025 Exam Timings Candidates appearing for the WBP Constable 2025 Exam must pay close attention to the exam timings mentioned on their admit card. The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has clearly instructed that reporting time, gate closing time, and exact exam commencement will not be the same for everyone. These details vary based on the exam centre and the candidate’s allotted batch. Therefore, candidates should rely only on the timings printed on their own admit card and reach the centre well in advance to avoid last-minute issues.

Exam Event Details Exam Date 30 November 2025 Exam Duration 1 hour (60 minutes) Reporting Time Mentioned on each candidate’s admit card Exam Start Time Printed individually on admit cards Shift/Batches As allotted by WBPRB (varies by candidate) WBP Constable Exam Day Guidelines 2025 Candidates must strictly follow all rules and instructions to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience on the day of the WBP Constable 2025 Exam. Adhering to guidelines helps in avoiding disqualification or delays during the exam. The following are the instructions: Reach the exam centre 60–90 minutes before your reporting time to avoid last-minute issues.

Carry two printed copies of the admit card and one valid photo ID proof (original).

Wear comfortable and simple clothing; avoid items that may trigger extra frisking such as metallic accessories or heavy jackets.

Follow any health advisories issued by authorities (e.g., masks or hand sanitizer if required).

Carefully fill the OMR answer sheet, darken the circles completely, and do rough work only in designated space.

Strictly adhere to the exam timing; no extra time will be given for latecomers.

Keep emergency contact numbers and WBPRB helpline numbers handy for assistance.

Documents Required for WBP Constable 2025 Exam Candidates appearing for the WBP Constable 2025 Exam must carry certain essential documents for verification at the exam centre. Missing any mandatory document may lead to denial of entry. The following list includes all required items: Printed Copy of WBP Constable Admit Card 2025

Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, Passport, or Driving Licence)

Recent Passport-Size Photograph Keep all documents in a transparent folder for easy verification and to avoid misplacement. Also Check: WBP Constable Salary 2025

WBP Constable Syllabus 2025

WBP Constable Previous Year Question Papers

WBP Constable Previous Year Cut Off Prohibited Items for WBP Constable 2025 Exam The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has strictly prohibited certain items inside the examination hall to maintain the integrity and fairness of the WBP Constable 2025 Exam. Carrying any of these items may lead to disqualification, even if done unintentionally. Candidates should check the list carefully and plan accordingly.

The following items are not allowed in the exam hall: Electronic gadgets: Mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, earbuds, cameras, or any other electronic equipment.

Calculators and stationery aids: Calculators, slide rulers, and log tables.

Books and notes: Printed or handwritten materials of any kind.

Bags and metallic items: Large purses, wallets, metallic accessories (unless storage is specifically allowed).

Communication devices: Any device used for communication.

Food items: All food items are prohibited except plain water in a transparent bottle. WBP Constable 2025 Exam Dress Code The WBP Constable 2025 Exam dress code is designed to ensure smooth frisking and maintain security at the exam centre. Candidates must carefully follow the dress code guidelines listed below: