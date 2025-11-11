MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
WBP Constable Cut Off 2025: Check Previous Year Category-Wise Cut Off Marks

By Mridula Sharma
Nov 11, 2025, 17:28 IST

The WB Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be released soon on the WBPRB’s official website after the written exam. Candidates can check category-wise cut offs, compare previous year trends, and estimate their selection chances. The article also explains the steps to download the official cut off and factors influencing this year’s qualifying marks.

WBP Constable Previous Cut Off Marks
WBP Constable Cut Off 2025 is expected to be announced soon by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) on its official website after the completion of the written examination. The cut off marks for different selection stages will be released separately.

Candidates must score equal to or higher than the prescribed cut off marks to qualify for the WB Police Constable Merit List 2025. Once released, applicants can visit the official website to download the WB Police Constable Cut Off 2025 and check whether they meet the qualifying marks for further stages. Candidates can check the WBP previous year cut off marks to analyse trend for upcoming examinations.

WBP Constable Cut Off 2025

WB Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be released soon by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) after the declaration of results. The Board will publish the category-wise cut off marks on its official website for all candidates. 

Aspirants are advised to regularly visit the official site to check updates and download the WB Police Constable Cut Off 2025 once it is announced. These cut off marks will help candidates understand their qualifying status and chances of selection in the recruitment process.

WB Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off 

The WB Police Constable Cut Off 2025 is yet to be announced by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB). Meanwhile, candidates can refer to the previous years’ cut off trends to understand the expected range and prepare accordingly.

Every year, the cut off marks vary depending on several factors such as the number of vacancies, exam difficulty, and candidate performance. The cut off is always released category-wise, so aspirants should focus on the scores relevant to their category.

WBP Constable Previous Year Cut Off – Final Written Exam (Out of 85 Marks)

The following table highlights the previous year’s final written exam cut off marks for different categories. Candidates can use this data to estimate the likely cut off for the WB Police Constable Exam 2025.

Category

Previous Year’s Cut Off

General

45 marks

OBC

41 marks

SC

38 marks

ST

35 marks

WB Police Constable Cut Off 2018

Check the 2018 WB Police Constable cut off marks for both prelims and mains stages. Reviewing these helps candidates understand how cut offs have evolved over the years.

Category

Prelims Cut-off Marks

Mains Cut-off Marks

General

22

38

OBC-B

21

37.75

OBC-A

16

36

SC

18

37.5

ST

14

32

WB Police Constable Cut Off 2016

The following table provides the 2016 cut off marks for the WB Police Constable Exam. It reflects the minimum and merit marks needed for different categories during that recruitment year.

Category

Exam Cut-off Marks

Merit Cut-off Marks

General

42

54.33

OBC-B

34.125

48.035

OBC-A

24.75

37.875

SC

29.25

42.705

ST

24.375

35.035

WB Police Constable Cut Off 2015

The table below shows the WB Police Constable 2015 cut off marks for both the exam and merit list. These figures help candidates compare trends and gauge how competitive the exam has become over time.

Category

Exam Cut-off Marks

Merit Cut-off Marks

General

41

52

OBC-B

39

47

OBC-A

27

36

SC

35

42

ST

29

37

How to Check the WB Police Constable Cut Off 2025?

The WB Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be published exclusively on the official website of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB). Candidates must download the cut off marks and compare them with their expected scores using the WB Police Constable Answer Key 2025. This helps in estimating their chances of selection and planning the next steps accordingly.

The following are the steps to check the WB Police Constable Cut Off 2025 once it is released:

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBPRB – wbpolice.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the “Recruitment” tab on the homepage.
Step 3: Select the option “Recruitment to the post of Constable” – a new window will open.
Step 4: Click on the link for the result of the selection stage.
Step 5: Choose the WB Police Constable Cut Off/Result PDF link.
Step 6: Download the PDF and check your name or roll number to view your category-wise cut off marks.

Candidates should save the cut off PDF for future reference. Any change or update regarding the process will be notified on the official website only. Candidates can also evaluate their performance by comparing their estimated marks with the official cut off to determine their selection prospects.

Factors Affecting WB Police Constable Cut Off 2025

Several key factors influence the WB Police Constable Cut Off 2025 announced by the WBPRB. These are as follows:

  1. Number of Candidates vs. Vacancies: A higher number of candidates competing for limited vacancies generally raises the cut off.

  2. Exam Difficulty Level: If the question paper is tougher, the cut off is likely to be lower, and vice versa.

  3. Overall Performance of Candidates: The average marks scored by candidates also play a major role in determining the cut off trend.

It is important to note that the WB Police Constable Cut Off 2025 declared by the WBPRB is final and cannot be challenged under any circumstances. Candidates should contact the official WBPRB authorities through their website for any clarifications.

