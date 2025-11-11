WBP Constable Cut Off 2025: Check Previous Year Category-Wise Cut Off Marks

WBP Constable Cut Off 2025 is expected to be announced soon by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) on its official website after the completion of the written examination. The cut off marks for different selection stages will be released separately. Candidates must score equal to or higher than the prescribed cut off marks to qualify for the WB Police Constable Merit List 2025. Once released, applicants can visit the official website to download the WB Police Constable Cut Off 2025 and check whether they meet the qualifying marks for further stages. Candidates can check the WBP previous year cut off marks to analyse trend for upcoming examinations. WBP Constable Cut Off 2025 WB Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be released soon by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) after the declaration of results. The Board will publish the category-wise cut off marks on its official website for all candidates.

Aspirants are advised to regularly visit the official site to check updates and download the WB Police Constable Cut Off 2025 once it is announced. These cut off marks will help candidates understand their qualifying status and chances of selection in the recruitment process. WB Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off The WB Police Constable Cut Off 2025 is yet to be announced by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB). Meanwhile, candidates can refer to the previous years’ cut off trends to understand the expected range and prepare accordingly. Every year, the cut off marks vary depending on several factors such as the number of vacancies, exam difficulty, and candidate performance. The cut off is always released category-wise, so aspirants should focus on the scores relevant to their category.

WBP Constable Previous Year Cut Off – Final Written Exam (Out of 85 Marks) The following table highlights the previous year’s final written exam cut off marks for different categories. Candidates can use this data to estimate the likely cut off for the WB Police Constable Exam 2025. Category Previous Year’s Cut Off General 45 marks OBC 41 marks SC 38 marks ST 35 marks WB Police Constable Cut Off 2018 Check the 2018 WB Police Constable cut off marks for both prelims and mains stages. Reviewing these helps candidates understand how cut offs have evolved over the years. Category Prelims Cut-off Marks Mains Cut-off Marks General 22 38 OBC-B 21 37.75 OBC-A 16 36 SC 18 37.5 ST 14 32 WB Police Constable Cut Off 2016

The following table provides the 2016 cut off marks for the WB Police Constable Exam. It reflects the minimum and merit marks needed for different categories during that recruitment year. Category Exam Cut-off Marks Merit Cut-off Marks General 42 54.33 OBC-B 34.125 48.035 OBC-A 24.75 37.875 SC 29.25 42.705 ST 24.375 35.035 WB Police Constable Cut Off 2015 The table below shows the WB Police Constable 2015 cut off marks for both the exam and merit list. These figures help candidates compare trends and gauge how competitive the exam has become over time. Category Exam Cut-off Marks Merit Cut-off Marks General 41 52 OBC-B 39 47 OBC-A 27 36 SC 35 42 ST 29 37 How to Check the WB Police Constable Cut Off 2025?

The WB Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be published exclusively on the official website of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB). Candidates must download the cut off marks and compare them with their expected scores using the WB Police Constable Answer Key 2025. This helps in estimating their chances of selection and planning the next steps accordingly. The following are the steps to check the WB Police Constable Cut Off 2025 once it is released: Step 1: Visit the official website of WBPRB – wbpolice.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “Recruitment” tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the option “Recruitment to the post of Constable” – a new window will open.

Step 4: Click on the link for the result of the selection stage.

Step 5: Choose the WB Police Constable Cut Off/Result PDF link.

Step 6: Download the PDF and check your name or roll number to view your category-wise cut off marks.

Candidates should save the cut off PDF for future reference. Any change or update regarding the process will be notified on the official website only. Candidates can also evaluate their performance by comparing their estimated marks with the official cut off to determine their selection prospects.

