Word of the Day: Quixotic

The word of the day is Quixotic. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Quixotic

Quixotic refers to ideas or actions that are extremely idealistic, unrealistic, or impractical. It is often used to describe dreams or plans driven by imagination rather than practical considerations.

Quixotic - Origin

The word quixotic comes from the character Don Quixote, created by Spanish writer Miguel de Cervantes. Don Quixote was known for his unrealistic ideals and adventurous imagination, which led to the term being used for impractical idealism.