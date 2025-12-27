UGC NET Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Word of the Day: Quixotic

By Sneha Singh
Dec 27, 2025, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is quixotic. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of quixotic here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Quixotic
Quixotic

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Also Read: Word of the Day: Inchoate

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Quixotic

The word of the day is Quixotic. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Quixotic

Quixotic refers to ideas or actions that are extremely idealistic, unrealistic, or impractical. It is often used to describe dreams or plans driven by imagination rather than practical considerations.

Quixotic - Origin

The word quixotic comes from the character Don Quixote, created by Spanish writer Miguel de Cervantes. Don Quixote was known for his unrealistic ideals and adventurous imagination, which led to the term being used for impractical idealism.

Quixotic - Usage

His quixotic plans to change the world overnight impressed some but concerned others.
The novel follows a hero on a quixotic quest driven by idealism.

Quixotic - Synonyms

Idealistic, unrealistic, impractical, romantic, visionary

Quixotic - Antonyms

Practical, realistic, sensible, pragmatic, down-to-earth

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Quixotic. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

Recommended Reading:
Word of the Day: Wassail

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News