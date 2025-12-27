Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Also Read: Word of the Day: Inchoate
Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?
Let’s get started.
Word of the Day: Quixotic
The word of the day is Quixotic. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Adjective
Meaning of Quixotic
Quixotic refers to ideas or actions that are extremely idealistic, unrealistic, or impractical. It is often used to describe dreams or plans driven by imagination rather than practical considerations.
Quixotic - Origin
The word quixotic comes from the character Don Quixote, created by Spanish writer Miguel de Cervantes. Don Quixote was known for his unrealistic ideals and adventurous imagination, which led to the term being used for impractical idealism.
Quixotic - Usage
His quixotic plans to change the world overnight impressed some but concerned others.
The novel follows a hero on a quixotic quest driven by idealism.
Quixotic - Synonyms
Idealistic, unrealistic, impractical, romantic, visionary
Quixotic - Antonyms
Practical, realistic, sensible, pragmatic, down-to-earth
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Quixotic. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.
Recommended Reading:
Word of the Day: Wassail
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation