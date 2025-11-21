Who Invented the Television? Check It Out Now!

Television is one of the most popular ways for many people around the world to spend their leisure time. Many of you might recall spending your childhood watching cartoons on television. In fact, television is so popular that almost every household in the world owns at least one television.
But do you know when television was first invented and who invented it?
Well, on the occasion of World Television Day, let’s trace the history of television, who invented it and other interesting facts about television in this article.
Definition of Television
The definition of television is as follows:
Television is a system for converting visual images with sound into electrical signals, transmitting them by radio or other means, and displaying them electronically on a screen.
Also Read:
Who Invented the Television?
The invention of television cannot be credited to a single person, as many people have worked on developing television across the world. But, only two people are known for claiming a patent for having invented television, and they are John Logie Baird and Philo Taylor Farnsworth.
One notable mention is German researcher Paul Nipkow, who developed the first mechanical television using spinning disks, laying the foundation for the future of television. These spinning disks were later known as the Nipkow Disk.
John Logie Baird developed the world’s first fully functional mechanical television, and Philo Taylor Farnsworth developed the fully functional electronic television system.
When was the first Television invented?
The first television to be invented was a mechanical television, and it was invented in 1926 by John Logie Baird, a Scottish inventor and electrical engineer.
Later, the first fully functional electronic television was invented by Philo Taylor Farmsworth on 7th September, 1927. He is also known as the father of television, as he commercially produced the first fully functional electronic television in 1938.
Who coined the term television?
The term “television” was coined by the Russian scientist Constantin Dmitrievich Perskyi in 1900, in a paper he presented at the 1st International Congress of Electricity held in Paris. The paper was presented in French.
Interesting Facts about Television
-
The first ever television commercial was aired on 1st July 1941. It was a 10-second ad for Bulova Watches, airing just before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Brooklyn Dodgers. The ad cost $9 and was broadcast on WNBT (now WNBC). The tagline of the ad was “America runs on Bulova time”.
-
The abbreviation for television, i.e. TV, was coined in the year 1948
-
Colour television was introduced in the 1950’s.
-
The state funeral of Queen Victoria remains the most-watched TV broadcast with 4.1 billion viewers.
-
Over 600 million people watched the moon landing in 1969 live from their homes.
-
The first TV remote control was built in 1950. Its name was Zenith Lazy Bones.
-
The longest-running TV show in the world is Meet the Press, which began in 1947 and continues to this day.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation