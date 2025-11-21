Who Invented the Television? Check It Out Now!

Television is one of the most popular ways for many people around the world to spend their leisure time. Many of you might recall spending your childhood watching cartoons on television. In fact, television is so popular that almost every household in the world owns at least one television.

But do you know when television was first invented and who invented it?

Well, on the occasion of World Television Day, let’s trace the history of television, who invented it and other interesting facts about television in this article.

Definition of Television

The definition of television is as follows:

Television is a system for converting visual images with sound into electrical signals, transmitting them by radio or other means, and displaying them electronically on a screen.

