Who invented Railway Engine (Steam Engine)? How was the First Look? Check Here

The evolution of the steam engine is among the milestones in the history of technology, transforming transport, industry, and society. While steam engines and pumps existed from the late 17th century, the turning point came with Richard Trevithick's engine in 1804 that laid the foundation for the era of railways.

The growth connected distant regions, facilitated commerce, and charted the course of the Industrial Revolution. Understanding the origins and early appearance of the railway engine shines light on this historic period of innovation and development.

Father of the Railway Steam Engine

British mechanical engineer Richard Trevithick (1771–1833) built the first locomotive with a high-pressure steam engine for the railway.

His revolutionary train was completed in 1804 in South Wales, England, and ran on the rail track of the Penydarren Ironworks, carrying loads and passengers.