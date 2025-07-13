What Are the Maratha Military Landscapes of India? India’s 44th UNESCO World Heritage

At the 47th World Heritage Committee (WHC) session, a proud moment unfolded for India as the Maratha Military Landscapes were officially included in the UNESCO World Heritage List for the 2024–25 cycle. India has achieved its 44th inclusion on this esteemed list, underscoring the worldwide importance of its extensive historical and architectural heritage. What are the Maratha military landscapes of India? The listing of Maratha military landscapes of India recognises 12 strategically important forts that played a crucial role in shaping the Maratha Empire under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. These include: In Maharashtra , it includes Salher, Shivneri, Lohgad, Khanderi, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg



In Tamil Nadu, it includes only Gingee Fort Sindhudurg Fort



These forts were more than just defensive structures; they were centres of planning, resistance, and strategic brilliance, especially designed for warfare in the rugged Western Ghats terrain. The Ministry of Culture described this UNESCO recognition as a tribute to India’s cultural depth, its regional architectural diversity, and the legacy of resistance and statecraft championed by Shivaji. Also Read: Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj: Learn about his Early Life, Death and Legacy Who Was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj? Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born in 1630. Shivaji Bhosale, son of military commander Shahaji Bhonsle, who served under various Deccan Sultanates, was destined from an early age to become one of India's most celebrated warrior-kings. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was deeply influenced by the geography, politics, and power struggles of the time. While many rulers in the Deccan became subordinates to the Mughals, Shivaji envisioned an independent Maratha state rooted in self-rule (swarajya).

Source: PIB From an early age, Shivaji took on powerful sultanates like Bijapur and gradually built a formidable force, challenging both Mughal dominance and the existing political order. Major Events from Shivaji’s Life: Year(s) Event 1650s Shivaji came into conflict with the Adil Shahi Sultanate and expanded his control in the Pune region. 1664 Attacked and plundered Surat, one of the wealthiest ports under Mughal control. 1665 Confronted a large Mughal army led by Raja Jai Singh; surrendered at Purandar Fort. 1666 Taken to Aurangzeb’s court in Agra; escaped by hiding in fruit baskets as part of a clever escape plan. 1669–1674 He regrouped his forces, resumed military campaigns, and declared himself Chhatrapati in a grand coronation at Raigad Fort. By 1680 At the time of his death, Shivaji had control over 300+ forts across the Konkan coast, Western Ghats, and parts of Central India.

Shivaji was always in favour of fortification over expansion; he either rebuilt or constructed new forts at key locations of Maratha military landscapes to secure supply routes and maintain control over his growing territory. These forts acted as bases from which swift attacks could be launched and where his forces could retreat and regroup when needed.

Associating with important historical traditions and cultural practices

