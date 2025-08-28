NEET PG 2025 Counselling: AIQ 50% Seats Result Released at natboard.edu.in; Download here

NEET PG 2025 AIQ 50% Seat Results: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released the NEET PG result 2025 for All India 50% Quota seat counselling. According to the official notification released, the NBEMS NEET PG 2025 merit list has been released for admissions to the All-India 50 per cent quota MD/ MS/ Post Graduate Diploma Courses/ Post MBBS DNB/ DrNB (Direct six years) courses and NBEMS Diploma courses. Candidates who have qualified for their NEET PG 2025 exam can check the results here.
NEET PG 2025 AIQ 50% result is available on the official website of NBEMS - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also check the result through the direct link given here.
NEET PG 2025 Merit List AIQ 50% Official Notification - Click Here
NEET PG 2025 AIQ 50% Merit List - Click Here
As per the official notification issued, the final merit list/category wise merit list for State Quota seats shall be generated by the respective States/UTs as per qualifying/ eligibility criteria, guidelines/regulations & reservation policies, as may be applicable.
All India Quota 50% Scorecard
The NEET PG 2025 AIQ Result - All India 50% Quota Scorecard of candidates who are eligible for online counselling for All India 50% quota seats can be seen and downloaded from the NBEMS website by September 5, 2025. Candidates must also note that the scorecard will be available for download for a period of 6 months.
NEET PG 2025 AIQ 50% Scorecard: Details Mentioned
The following details will be mentioned on the NEET PG 2025 AIQ 50% Quota scorecard
NEET-PG 2025 Rank
All India 50% quota Rank
All India 50% quota Category Rank
NEET PG Counselling 2025 50% AIQ Scorecard
Details of the NEET PG 2025 counselling for All India Quota 50% seats will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee. The schedule and other details will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates participating in the counselling process are advised to keep visiting the website for latest updates.
