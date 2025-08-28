NEET PG 2025 Counselling: AIQ 50% Seats Result Released at natboard.edu.in; Download here

NEET PG 2025 AIQ 50% Seat Results: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released the NEET PG result 2025 for All India 50% Quota seat counselling. According to the official notification released, the NBEMS NEET PG 2025 merit list has been released for admissions to the All-India 50 per cent quota MD/ MS/ Post Graduate Diploma Courses/ Post MBBS DNB/ DrNB (Direct six years) courses and NBEMS Diploma courses. Candidates who have qualified for their NEET PG 2025 exam can check the results here.

NEET PG 2025 AIQ 50% result is available on the official website of NBEMS - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also check the result through the direct link given here.

NEET PG 2025 Merit List AIQ 50% Official Notification - Click Here

NEET PG 2025 AIQ 50% Merit List - Click Here

As per the official notification issued, the final merit list/category wise merit list for State Quota seats shall be generated by the respective States/UTs as per qualifying/ eligibility criteria, guidelines/regulations & reservation policies, as may be applicable.