Bihar Board Model Paper 2026: Bihar Board 10th, 12th Sample Papers released at biharboardonline.com; Direct Link Here

Dec 3, 2025, 13:00 IST

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Board Class 10th Matric and 12th Inter model papers for all subjects. These PDFs are available for download on the official website at biharboardonline.com.

Key Points

  • BSEB has released the Bihar Board Class 10th Matric and 12th Inter model papers for all subjects.
  • These PDFs are available for download on the official website.
  • The official website is biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board Model Paper 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Board Class 10th Matric and 12th Inter Sample papers. The model papers are for all subjects for both classes available as PDF on the official website at biharboardonline.com. The PDFs are open to all and students can download them by visiting the sample paper site or by clicking on the direct link provided here.

BSEB 10th, 12th Sample Papers

Students can download model papers for all subjects to understand the question paper format, including the number of short-answer, long-answer, and multiple-choice questions, as well as the marks allocated to each. Solving the model papers allows students to manage their time while appearing for the exam.

DIRECT LINK: 

BSEB Sample Papers 2026 Mode of Question Paper

Candidates can check how to solve the sample questions for Class 10th and 12th BSEB exam 2026: 

Question Type

Total Questions

To Be Answered

Objective

70

35

Objective

80

40

Short Answer

20

10

Long Answer

6

3

Objective

100

50

