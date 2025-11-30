BSEB Class 12th Date Sheet 2026: Bihar Board Intermediate Schedule Released; Download Exam PDF Here

Key Points
- Bihar Board Intermediate Exam 2026 to be held from February 2, 2026, to February 13, 2026
- BSEB 12th Practical exam 2026 from January 10 to January 20, 2026
- Bihar Board intermediate exam 2026 to be held in two shifts across various centres
BSEB 12th Datesheet 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board has finally announced the BSEB 12th Exam Dates 2026. This year, the Bihar Board Intermediate Exam 2026 will be held from February 2, 2026, to February 13, 2026. Students preparing to appear for the annual exams can check the complete BSEB 12th datesheet PDF here.
Bihar Board Intermediate Exam 2026 will be held in two sessions. The morning session exam will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM, and the afternoon shift will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Students will also be given a cool-off time before both shifts to read the question paper.
Along with the schedule for theory exams, the board has also issued the BSEB Intermediate class 12 practical exam 2026. This year, the practical exam will be held from January 10 to January 20, 2026. Candidates appearing for the Bihar Board Intermediate Theory Exam 2026 are advised to carefully check the subject-wise schedule.
Bihar Board 12th Exam 2026 Date and Time
Bihar Board will be conducting the BSEB 12th theory examination from February 2, 2026, to February 13, 2026. The board will be conducting the intermediate examination for the Science, Commerce and Arts streams.
BSEB Intermediate Datesheet 2026
|
Date
|
Morning shift (9:30 am to 12:45 am)
|
Afternoon shift (2:00 pm to 5:15 pm)
|
February 2, 2026
|
Biology, Philosophy
|
Economics
|
February 3, 2026
|
Mathematics
|
Political Science, Foundation Course
|
February 5, 2026
|
Physics
|
Geography, Business Studies
|
February 6, 2026
|
English
|
Hindi
|
February 7, 2026
|
Chemistry
|
English
|
February 9, 2026
|
Hindi
|
History, agriculture, Elective subject trade paper 1
|
February 10, 2026
|
Languages paper
|
Psychology, entrepreneurship
|
February 11, 2026
|
Music
|
Home science, elective subject trade paper 2
|
February 12, 2026
|
Sociology, accountancy
|
Security, beautician, tourism, retail management, automobile, electronics & H/W, beauty & wellness,
telecom
|
February 13, 2026
|
Languages paper
|
Computer science, multi-media and web tech, yoga, physical education, vocational subjects
