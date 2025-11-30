SSC CPO Exam City 2025 Out: Download Exam City Intimation Slip at ssc.gov.in; Direct link here

SSC CPO City Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the SSC CPO City Slip 2025 on November 29, 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination City Intimation Slip 2025 is an important document that is released by SSC. The SSC CPO city slip 2025 informs candidates about the city of examination so that candidates can plan their travel and accommodation.

Candidates who have successfully applied for Sub Inspector posts in Delhi Police can check their city of examination by logging into their account with their registration number and password. The SSC CPO Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted between December 9 and December 12, 2025. SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2025 The Delhi Police Sub Inspector Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted between December 9 and December 12, 2025 across multiple cities. SSC assigns the examination city as the preference marked by candidates while filling the online application form. The SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2025 contains the details of the examination city and is not valid for the examination. SSC will separately release the SSC CPO Admit Card 2/3 days before the examination.

SSC CPO Slot Booking 2025 - Reopened SSC has also opened the self-slot booking link for the candidates who were not able to select the slot to select their preferred city through the feedback module that was accessible through the candidate login. Candidates can now book self slots till December 4, 2025, 11:00 am. Click on the direct link below to read the official notice. SSC CPO Slot Booking 2025 Reopened Official Notice SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2025 Link Active SSC has activated the link to check the SSC CPOO Exam 2025 city. Candidates who have already exercised the self-slotting option can download the SSC CPO City Slip 2025 from November 29, 2025. Click on the direct link below to check the SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2025. SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2025 Link Active

SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2025: Overview SSC will conduct the SSC CPO Exam 2025 between December 9 and December 12 in multiple shifts. SSC released the City Intimation Slip approximately 10 days before exam and the admit card gets released 2-3 days before the exam. Check the table below for SSC CPO City Slip 2025 Key Highlights Aspect Details Organisation Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Name of Exam SSC CPO 2025 Total Vacancies 5308 Exam Level Graduation Level Exam Date December 3 - December 6, 2025 Selection Process Tier 1 Tier 2 Document Verification Official Website https://ssc.gov.in How to Download SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2025? SSC released the SSC CPO City Intimation Slip 2025. It is a preliminary document that is released by SSC before the admit card. It contains the city of examination so that candidates can plan their travel and accommodation well in advance. Check the step-by-step process listed below to download the city slip from official website