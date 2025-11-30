CTET 2026 Application Form
Bihar Board 10th Date Sheet 2026: BSEB Released Class 10th Exam Time Table PDF, Download Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 30, 2025, 10:23 IST

Bihar Board has announced the BSEB matric exam 2026 datesheets. Candidates preparing for the Bihar Board 10th exam can check the theory and practical exam schedule and details here. 

Key Points

  • Bihar Board 10th exam 2026 from February 17, 2026, to February 25, 2026
  • Bihar board 10th practical exams 2026 from January 20 to January 22, 2026
  • Board to Bihar Board Matric Theory exam in two shifts

Bihar Board class 10 exam 2026 will be conducted from February 17, 2026, to February 25, 2026. The board has issued the complete schedule for the BSEB 10th examination 2026. Candidates appearing for the board exams can check the Bihar matric Exam 2026 datesheet on the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

According to the schedule available, the Bihar Board will be conducting the BSEB 10th exam 2026 in two shifts. Shift 1 exams will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM, and the second shift from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. Candidates will also get a ‘Cool Off ' time in both shifts. In the first shift, the cool-off time will be from 09:30 AM to 09:45 AM, while the cool-off time for the second shift will be from 02:00 PM to 02:15 PM.

Along with the timetable for the theory exams, the board has also issued the schedule for the BSEB 10th practical exam 2026. According to the dates announced, the Bihar board 10th practical exams 2026 will be held from January 20 to January 22, 2026.

Bihar Board 10th Exam 2026 Date and Time

Bihar Board will be conducting the class 10 examination from February 17, 2026, to February 25, 2026. The exam will be held across designated exam centres. Candidates can check the complete schedule and shift timings for BSEB 10th exam 2026 below

BSEB Matric Timetable 2026

Date

Morning shift

Afternoon shift

February 17, 2026

Mother tongue

Mother tongue

February 18, 2026

Maths

Maths

February 19, 2026

Second Indian language

Second Indian language

February 20, 2026

Social Science

Social Science

February 21, 2026

Science

Science

February 23, 2026

English

English

February 24, 2026

Optional subject

Optional subject

February 25, 2026

Vocational electives

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

