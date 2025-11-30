Bihar Board 10th Date Sheet 2026: BSEB Released Class 10th Exam Time Table PDF, Download Here

Bihar Board class 10 exam 2026 will be conducted from February 17, 2026, to February 25, 2026. The board has issued the complete schedule for the BSEB 10th examination 2026. Candidates appearing for the board exams can check the Bihar matric Exam 2026 datesheet on the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

According to the schedule available, the Bihar Board will be conducting the BSEB 10th exam 2026 in two shifts. Shift 1 exams will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM, and the second shift from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. Candidates will also get a ‘Cool Off ' time in both shifts. In the first shift, the cool-off time will be from 09:30 AM to 09:45 AM, while the cool-off time for the second shift will be from 02:00 PM to 02:15 PM.

Along with the timetable for the theory exams, the board has also issued the schedule for the BSEB 10th practical exam 2026. According to the dates announced, the Bihar board 10th practical exams 2026 will be held from January 20 to January 22, 2026.