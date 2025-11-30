Who was the First King of Rome? Read now, Discover the Legend!

CTET 2026 Application Form
By Manvi Upadhyaya
Nov 30, 2025, 10:45 IST

Explore the legend of Rome’s first king. Explore his reign from 753–716 BC, his early life, the founding of Rome, key achievements, and lasting impact on Roman history.

First King of Rome

Do you know Who was the first king of Rome? Ancient Rome’s origins are wrapped in symbolism, legend, divine ancestry, and political evolution. This makes the identity of its earliest ruler far more than a simple name. Before Rome became an empire, it passed through a monarchy shaped by foundational traditions, dramatic events, and figures whose stories formed the backbone of Roman identity.

This means exploring a story that blends myth and early history seamlessly. Through this article, unpack the journey of its timeline, and the legacy of the ruler traditionally placed at the very beginning.

Who Was the First King of Rome?

Romulus, according to legend, was the first king of Rome. He ascended the throne in 753 BC. As the founder of the city, he laid the foundations of Rome’s political, military, and social systems. He also shaped the early monarchy and his reign combined strategic leadership, institution-building, and cultural innovation that set the stage for centuries of Roman growth.

Key achievements of Romulus:

  • Founded Rome on the Palatine Hill and established the city’s initial boundaries.

  • Created the Roman Senate and organised the populace into tribes for governance and military purposes.

  • Laid the groundwork for Roman laws, military legions, and social institutions.

Early Life

Romulus and his twin brother Remus were said to be the sons of Mars, the god of war, and the Vestal Virgin Rhea Silvia. After being abandoned in the Tiber River, the infants were famously rescued and suckled by a she-wolf. They were then raised by the shepherd Faustulus.

As adults, the twins restored their grandfather Numitor to the throne of Alba Longa, then set out to found a new city. Their dispute over its location ended when Romulus killed Remus. It was an iconic moment that symbolically marks the birth of Rome.

Timeline of Romulus’ Reign (753–716 BC)

The king Romulus ruled Rome from 753 to 716 BC. The table below shows the timeline of the king’s reign in Rome: 

Year(s)

Event

753 BC

Founded Rome on the Palatine Hill

753–750 BC

Builds the first Roman institutions

750–745 BC

Establishes the Roman Senate and selects the first patres (patrician families)

745–740 BC

Led early military campaigns against Caenina, Antemnae, and the Sabines

740–735 BC

Rules jointly with Sabine King Titus Tatius after the Sabine–Roman peace

735–716 BC

Expands Roman territory; defeats Fidenae and confronts Veii

716 BC

Disappears in a storm; legend says he is taken to the heavens and deified as Quirinus

The second king of Rome, Numa Pompilius, was the successor who began a peaceful and religiously focused reign. 

What was Romulus’s Legacy and Impact on Early Rome?

Romulus established the political and social framework for the monarchy:

  • The Senate, which later became a key institution of the Republic

  • The first Roman legions and cavalry

  • The system of tribes and centuries used for military levies

  • An asylum that encouraged immigration and population growth

  • Customs, laws, and religious rituals that shaped early Roman identity

Therefore, these contributions are why he is still regarded as the symbolic father of Rome. Moreover, Romulus’ legacy also sets the stage for future rulers, and ends centuries later with Lucius Tarquinius Superbus, the last king of Rome.

    FAQs

    • Who was technically the first Roman emperor?
      +
      Augustus (Augustus Caesar) was the first Roman emperor after the fall of the Republic.
    • Who are the 7 kings of Rome?
      +
      Romulus, Numa Pompilius, Tullus Hostilius, Ancus Marcius, Tarquinius Priscus, Servius Tullius, Tarquinius Superbus.
    • Who was actually the first king of Rome?
      +
      Romulus is traditionally recognised as the first king of Rome.

