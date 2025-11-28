RPSC AEN Result 2025 OUT at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

RPSC AEN Result 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result for the posts of Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. (Pre) Exam. The candidates who had appeared in the RPSC Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2024 can download RPSC AEN Result 2025 from the RPSC official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The result has been released in PDF Format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. RPSC AEN Mains Result Link is also given below. Candidates can download their RPSC Mains Result, directly, through the link below: RPSC AEN Result 2025 Link The link to download the Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. (Pre) Exam result is available on the official website. Alternatively the result can be downloaded directly through the link given below- RPSC AEN Result 2025 Direct Link

RPSC AEN Result 2025 Overview Earlier the RPSC had conducted the written exam for the AE posts from September 28 to 30, 2025 across the state. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same- Particulars Details Organization Rajasthan Public Service Post Name Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. (Pre) Exam Advt. No. 03/2025-26 Total Vacancies 574 Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online) Exam Date 2025 September 28 to 30, 2025 Result Status Released Official Website https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/ How to Download RPSC AEN Result 2025? Candidates can download the result pdf after following the steps given below Go to official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the link - “Result Preamble and Cut-Off Marks of Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. (Pre) Exam - 2024” given under ‘News and Event’ Download RPSC AEN Result PDF Check roll number of selected candidates and keep a copy of pdf for future reference.

What Next After the RPSC AEN Result 2025? As per the selection process, all those candidates shortlisted in the written test are able to appear for the next round which is Document verification followed by Interview. Candidates will have to appear for an interview round under which they will be examined for their personal skill and personality development test required for the posts. Apart from these, candidates will be examined for other perspectives including subject knowledge and communication skills. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for Document verification round under which they will have to display all the crucial certificates/testimonials including educational and others. RPSC AEN Result 2025 Cut-Off Marks Along with the result, the Commission has also uploaded the category wise cut off marks for the Assistant Engineer-Civil/Agriculture posts on its official website. Candidates can download and check the details of the category wise cut marks pdf. The Cut off marks for the GEN is 39.17. You can check the details of category wise cut marks given below-