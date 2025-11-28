PSEB Finalises Class 12 Entrepreneurship Curriculum, Check Details Here

Key Points
- PSEB finalises curriculum for class 12 entrepreneurship course
- Curriculum based on the Business Blaster programme launched for class 11 students in 2022
- Around 5.60 lakh students to pursue entrepreneurship in the 2026 academic year,
Punjab School Education Board has finalised the curriculum for PSEB class 12 Entrepreneurship. The curriculum has been designed by the board with an effort to foster innovation, self-reliance and create jobs among students. The curriculum is based on the success of the Business Blaster programme launched for class 11 students in 2022-23.
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains stated that the board has demonstrated an exceptional commitment by introducing entrepreneurship as a compulsory subject across 3692 senior secondary schools, equipping 10,382 teachers and 231 master trainers through 104 training programmes.
Around 5.60 lakh students will pursue entrepreneurship without any interruptions in the 2026-27 academic year, considering that the curriculum and textbooks are ready ahead of schedule.
The education minister also mentioned that the comprehensive curriculum will equip students to transform ideas into viable ventures, covering startup challenges, legal procedures, finance, budgeting and more, preparing the youth of the state to become job providers and economic drivers.
As part of the curriculum, students will be divided into teams to develop business ideas, build prototypes, pitch for seed funding and launch products.
