PSEB Finalises Class 12 Entrepreneurship Curriculum, Check Details Here

Punjab School Education Board has finalised the curriculum for PSEB class 12 Entrepreneurship. The curriculum has been designed by the board with an effort to foster innovation, self-reliance and create jobs among students. The curriculum is based on the success of the Business Blaster programme launched for class 11 students in 2022-23.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains stated that the board has demonstrated an exceptional commitment by introducing entrepreneurship as a compulsory subject across 3692 senior secondary schools, equipping 10,382 teachers and 231 master trainers through 104 training programmes.

Around 5.60 lakh students will pursue entrepreneurship without any interruptions in the 2026-27 academic year, considering that the curriculum and textbooks are ready ahead of schedule.