JEE Mains 2026 Registration Closes Today, Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in until 9 PM

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 27, 2025, 08:50 IST

JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 registrations close today, November 27. Candidates applying for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains) must complete the application and fee submission within the given deadline at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Get direct link here to apply. 

JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Registration Close Today
Key Points

  • JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registrations Close at 9 PM today, November 27
  • Submit the application form for JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Session 1 application correction window to open from December 1 on the official website

JEE Mains 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency will close the JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 registration and application window today. Aspirants who wish to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) must visit the official website today to register and apply. 

The window for students to register for the JEE Main 2026 session 1 will be available until 9 PM today. To register, candidates must visit the official website and enter all required details in the new registration link. According to the official notification shared, the fee payment window will be available until November 27, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM.

JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 registration link is available on the official website - jeemaain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also apply for JEE Main session 1 through the direct link given here.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration - Click Here

JEE Mains 2026 Application Process

The window for candidates to register for the JEE Main session 1 exam will be open until 9 PM. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply.

Step 1: Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 link

Step 3: Click on the registration window 

Step 4: Click on New registration and enter all required details

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Submit the JEE Main application fee

Step 7: Save and click on submit

JEE Main 2026 Application Fee

The window for candidates to submit their JEE Main 2026 application fee will be open until 11:50 PM today. The payment can be paid via credit/debit cards, net banking, or UPI facilities. Check the category-wise fee details below.

Fee payable for JEE (Main) – 2026 (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Net-Banking/ UPI)

Type of Candidate

Centres in India (Fee in ₹)

Centres Outside India (Fee in ₹)

Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech

OR

Paper 2A: B. Arch

OR

Paper 2B: B. Planning

General

Male

1000

5000

Femal

800

4000

Gen-EWS/ OBC (NCL)

Male

900

4500

Female

800

4000

SC/ST/ PwD/PwBD

Male

500

2500

Female

500

2500

Third Gender

 

500

3000

Paper 1: B.E./ B. Tech & Paper 2A: B. Arch

OR

Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2B: B. Planning

OR

Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech, Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B. Planning

OR

Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B. Planning

General/ GenEWS/ OBC (NCL)

Male

2000

10000

Female

1600

8000

SC/ ST/ PwD/ PwBD

Male

1000

5000
     
       

Also Read: JEE Mains 2026 Registration LIVE: NTA Session 1 Application Ends Today Nov 27; Direct Link, Required Documents, Details Here

