JEE Mains 2026 Registration Closes Today, Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in until 9 PM

JEE Mains 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency will close the JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 registration and application window today. Aspirants who wish to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) must visit the official website today to register and apply.

The window for students to register for the JEE Main 2026 session 1 will be available until 9 PM today. To register, candidates must visit the official website and enter all required details in the new registration link. According to the official notification shared, the fee payment window will be available until November 27, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM.

JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 registration link is available on the official website - jeemaain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also apply for JEE Main session 1 through the direct link given here.