JEE Mains 2026 Registration Closes Today, Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in until 9 PM

Key Points
- JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registrations Close at 9 PM today, November 27
- Submit the application form for JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Session 1 application correction window to open from December 1 on the official website
JEE Mains 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency will close the JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 registration and application window today. Aspirants who wish to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) must visit the official website today to register and apply.
The window for students to register for the JEE Main 2026 session 1 will be available until 9 PM today. To register, candidates must visit the official website and enter all required details in the new registration link. According to the official notification shared, the fee payment window will be available until November 27, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM.
JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 registration link is available on the official website - jeemaain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also apply for JEE Main session 1 through the direct link given here.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration - Click Here
JEE Mains 2026 Application Process
The window for candidates to register for the JEE Main session 1 exam will be open until 9 PM. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the registration for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 link
Step 3: Click on the registration window
Step 4: Click on New registration and enter all required details
Step 5: Fill out the application form
Step 6: Submit the JEE Main application fee
Step 7: Save and click on submit
JEE Main 2026 Application Fee
The window for candidates to submit their JEE Main 2026 application fee will be open until 11:50 PM today. The payment can be paid via credit/debit cards, net banking, or UPI facilities. Check the category-wise fee details below.
|
Fee payable for JEE (Main) – 2026 (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Net-Banking/ UPI)
|
Type of Candidate
|
Centres in India (Fee in ₹)
|
Centres Outside India (Fee in ₹)
|
Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech
OR
Paper 2A: B. Arch
OR
Paper 2B: B. Planning
|
General
|
Male
|
1000
|
5000
|
Femal
|
800
|
4000
|
Gen-EWS/ OBC (NCL)
|
Male
|
900
|
4500
|
Female
|
800
|
4000
|
SC/ST/ PwD/PwBD
|
Male
|
500
|
2500
|
Female
|
500
|
2500
|
Third Gender
|
|
500
|
3000
|
Paper 1: B.E./ B. Tech & Paper 2A: B. Arch
OR
Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2B: B. Planning
OR
Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech, Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B. Planning
OR
Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B. Planning
|
General/ GenEWS/ OBC (NCL)
|
Male
|
2000
|
10000
|
Female
|
1600
|
8000
|
SC/ ST/ PwD/ PwBD
|
Male
|
1000
|
5000
