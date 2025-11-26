Bihar DELEd Result 2025 OUT
HPBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2026: Download Himachal Pradesh HP Board Class 10 Time Table PDF

By Simran Akhouri
Nov 26, 2025, 16:33 IST

HPBOSE 10th Datesheet 2026 - The HPBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 has been announced. The HP Board 10th Exams 2026 will begin on March 3, 2026, giving students, teachers, and parents ample preparation time. Students can check the complete datesheet of class 10th HP Board in the article given below.

HPBOSE 10th Datesheet 2026 Out
HPBOSE 10th Datesheet 2026 - The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the HPBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026, marking an important update for students appearing in the upcoming board examinations. As per the latest notification, the HP Board 10th Exams 2026 will commence from March 3, 2026, allowing students, teachers, and parents enough time to prepare effectively for the final board assessment.

With the HPBOSE 10th Time Table 2026 PDF now accessible on the official website, candidates can easily check the complete schedule including subject-wise exam dates, shifts, and important guidelines. The release of the HP Board Matric Datesheet 2026 plays a crucial role in helping students align their revision strategy, manage their timetable, and boost preparation for better board exam performance. For complete HP Board Time Table 2026 check the table below.

HP Board Class 10th Datesheet 2026 Official

HPBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 Overview 

HPBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 has been released, confirming that the matric board exams will begin from March 3, 2026. Students can now download the official PDF to check subject-wise exam dates, timings and other important instructions for smooth preparation.

Particulars

Details

Board Name

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)

Exam Name

HPBOSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026

Academic Year

2025-26

Class

10th/Matric

Exam Start Date

March 3, 2026

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen & Paper)

Date Sheet Status

Released

Official PDF Availability

Yes

Official Website

hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th Datesheet 2026 

Students appearing for HP Board Class 10th Exam for the academic year 2025-26 can check the complete datesheet in the table given below.

Exam Date 

Subjects

3 March 2026

English

5 March 2026

Music (Vocal)

6 March 2026

Hindi

7 March 2026

Financial Literacy* (NSE)

11 March 2026

Mathematics

14 March 2026

Science and technology 

16 March 2026

Computer Science

17 March 2026

Music (Instrumental)

18 March 2026

Home Science

20 March 2026

Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu

23 March 2026

Arts-A(Scale and Geometry), Commerce (Elements of Business, Elements of Bookkeeping and accountancy, Type-writing English or Hindi), Economics, NSQF: Agriculture, Automotive, Healthcare, Information Technology Enabled Services, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Physical Education, Private Security, Telecom, Tourism & Hospitality, Banking Financial Services & Insurance, Apparel, Made-ups & Home Furnishing, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics & Hardware, Plumber 

28 March 2026

Social Science 

How to download the HPBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 PDF

  1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE – hpbose.org.

  2. On the homepage, navigate to the Examinations or Downloads/Notifications section.

  3. Look for the link titled “HPBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026” or “HP Board Matric Time Table 2026”.

  4. Click on the link to open the date sheet PDF.

  5. The complete timetable will appear on the screen.

  6. Click the Download icon to save the PDF or Print it for future reference.

Important details mentioned in the HPBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026

  • Subject-wise exam dates for all Class 10 papers.

  • Exam shift and timings (morning/afternoon session).

  • Duration of each exam in hours.

  • Reporting time for students before the exam begins.

  • Guidelines for appearing candidates, including entry rules and permitted items.

  • Instructions regarding admit card, ID verification & exam hall discipline.

  • Information on practical exams (if scheduled separately).

  • Details related to marking scheme or paper format (if mentioned).

  • Special instructions for students with disabilities (CWSN), if applicable.

Also Check - 

