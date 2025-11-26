HPBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2026: Download Himachal Pradesh HP Board Class 10 Time Table PDF

HPBOSE 10th Datesheet 2026 - The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the HPBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026, marking an important update for students appearing in the upcoming board examinations. As per the latest notification, the HP Board 10th Exams 2026 will commence from March 3, 2026, allowing students, teachers, and parents enough time to prepare effectively for the final board assessment.
With the HPBOSE 10th Time Table 2026 PDF now accessible on the official website, candidates can easily check the complete schedule including subject-wise exam dates, shifts, and important guidelines. The release of the HP Board Matric Datesheet 2026 plays a crucial role in helping students align their revision strategy, manage their timetable, and boost preparation for better board exam performance. For complete HP Board Time Table 2026 check the table below.
HPBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 Overview
HPBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 has been released, confirming that the matric board exams will begin from March 3, 2026. Students can now download the official PDF to check subject-wise exam dates, timings and other important instructions for smooth preparation.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board Name
|
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)
|
Exam Name
|
HPBOSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Class
|
10th/Matric
|
Exam Start Date
|
March 3, 2026
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (Pen & Paper)
|
Date Sheet Status
|
Released
|
Official PDF Availability
|
Yes
|
Official Website
|
hpbose.org
HPBOSE 10th Datesheet 2026
Students appearing for HP Board Class 10th Exam for the academic year 2025-26 can check the complete datesheet in the table given below.
|
Exam Date
|
Subjects
|
3 March 2026
|
English
|
5 March 2026
|
Music (Vocal)
|
6 March 2026
|
Hindi
|
7 March 2026
|
Financial Literacy* (NSE)
|
11 March 2026
|
Mathematics
|
14 March 2026
|
Science and technology
|
16 March 2026
|
Computer Science
|
17 March 2026
|
Music (Instrumental)
|
18 March 2026
|
Home Science
|
20 March 2026
|
Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu
|
23 March 2026
|
Arts-A(Scale and Geometry), Commerce (Elements of Business, Elements of Bookkeeping and accountancy, Type-writing English or Hindi), Economics, NSQF: Agriculture, Automotive, Healthcare, Information Technology Enabled Services, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Physical Education, Private Security, Telecom, Tourism & Hospitality, Banking Financial Services & Insurance, Apparel, Made-ups & Home Furnishing, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics & Hardware, Plumber
|
28 March 2026
|
Social Science
How to download the HPBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 PDF
-
Visit the official website of HPBOSE – hpbose.org.
-
On the homepage, navigate to the Examinations or Downloads/Notifications section.
-
Look for the link titled “HPBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026” or “HP Board Matric Time Table 2026”.
-
Click on the link to open the date sheet PDF.
-
The complete timetable will appear on the screen.
-
Click the Download icon to save the PDF or Print it for future reference.
Important details mentioned in the HPBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026
-
Subject-wise exam dates for all Class 10 papers.
-
Exam shift and timings (morning/afternoon session).
-
Duration of each exam in hours.
-
Reporting time for students before the exam begins.
-
Guidelines for appearing candidates, including entry rules and permitted items.
-
Instructions regarding admit card, ID verification & exam hall discipline.
-
Information on practical exams (if scheduled separately).
-
Details related to marking scheme or paper format (if mentioned).
-
Special instructions for students with disabilities (CWSN), if applicable.
