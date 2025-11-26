Bihar DELEd Result 2025 OUT
CMAT 2026: Application Correction Window Opens Today at cmat.nta.nic.in; Check Steps to Edit Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 26, 2025, 17:32 IST

The NTA has opened the CMAT 2026 Application Correction window today, November 26, 2025. Candidates can edit their applications at the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in until November 28, 2025.

NTA has opened the CMAT 2026 Application Correction window today, November 26, 2025.
Key Points

  • NTA has opened the CMAT 2026 Application Correction window today, November 26, 2025.
  • Candidates can edit their applications at the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in.
  • The correction window will remain open until November 28, 2025.

CMAT 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026 Application Correction window today, November 26, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to edit their applications at cmat.nta.nic.in. The last date to edit the application is November 28, 2025.

CMAT 2026 Key Highlights

Check the key points of CMAT Exam 2026 here:

Overview  Details
Exam Name CMAT 2026
Total Questions 100
Total Marks 400
Medium of Paper English only
Marking Scheme (Correct) +4 marks
Marking Scheme (Incorrect) -1 mark
Marking Scheme (Unattempted) 0 marks
Conducting Body NTA
Mode of Exam Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Duration 3 hours
Assessed Segments Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Academic year  2026-27
Application Fee (General Male) ₹2,500
Application Fee (Other Categories) ₹1,250 (General female, Gen-EWS, SC, ST, PwD/PwBD, OBC-NCL, and third-gender applicants)

How to make corrections in CMAT 2026 Application For

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to edit their CMAT 2026 application form:

  1. Visit the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in
  2. Scroll to click on the registration link
  3. Enter your details and submit
  4. Check the details in application form and make the necessary changes
  5. Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference

DIRECT LINK - CMAT 2026 Login

CMAT 2026 Important Dates

Candidates can check the revised CMAT 2026 schedule below:

Event  Existing deadline(s) Revised deadline(s) 
Online submission of Application Form October 17, 2025 - November 17, 2025 till 11:50 PM October 17, 2025 - November 24, 2025 till 11:50 PM
Successful final transaction of fees November 18, 2025 till 11:50 PM November 25, 2025 till 11:50 PM
Correction in particulars November 20 - 21, 2025 November 26 - 28, 2025

