CMAT 2026: Application Correction Window Opens Today at cmat.nta.nic.in; Check Steps to Edit Here

CMAT 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026 Application Correction window today, November 26, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to edit their applications at cmat.nta.nic.in. The last date to edit the application is November 28, 2025.

CMAT 2026 Key Highlights

Check the key points of CMAT Exam 2026 here: