School Holiday on November 27, 2025: Schools in These States Closed Due to Rain Alert, Bad Weather & Local Events

By Gurmeet Kaur
Nov 26, 2025, 17:50 IST

School Holiday on November 27, 2025: Check out the latest state-wise updates on school closures due to Cyclone Senyar rain alert, Delhi-NCR pollution, winter vacation in J&K, and local district announcements.  

School Holiday November 27, 2025: There is no nationwide school holiday on November 27, 2025, in India. However, bad weather alerts, rising pollution levels, and regional situations may lead to last-minute school closures in several states. Parents and students are advised to stay updated with local administration announcements.

This article provides the state-wise update on school holidays and precautionary measures for Thursday, November 27, 2025.

Why Could Schools Be Closed on November 27, 2025?

  • Cyclone Senyar developing in the Bay of Bengal
  • Heavy rain alerts in South India
  • Winter vacation begins in Jammu & Kashmir
  • High air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR
  • Local holiday announcements in some districts

State-Wise School Holiday Updates for November 27, 2025

Several states are closely monitoring weather warnings, air pollution levels, and winter vacation schedules. Based on forecasts and administrative advisories, some regions may observe partial or full school holidays on November 27, 2025. Below are the latest state-wise updates for students and parents:

1.Jammu & Kashmir

  • Winter Vacation Begins for Pre-Primary (Balvatika) classes
  • Holidays from 26 November 2025 to 28 February 2026
  • For higher classes, holidays will begin later.

This closure applies to all schools in Kashmir Valley and winter-zone districts of Jammu Division.

2.Tamil Nadu

  • Holiday Possible in Coastal Districts
  • IMD warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall
  • Strong winds and sea conditions due to Cyclone Senyar

District collectors may order last-minute school closure for safety.

3.Kerala & Mahe

  • Red/Orange alerts in many coastal areas
  • Schools may remain closed in heavily affected districts

Parents advised to track local authority notifications

4.Puducherry

  • Risk of rough seas & coastal flooding

Temporary school shutdowns are expected in high-risk coastal belts.

5.Karnataka (Coastal Districts)

  • Continuous heavy rainfall likely
  • Alert for Udupi, Dakshina Kannada & Uttara Kannada

Schools may close depending on safety assessment.

6.Andhra Pradesh – Rayalaseema & Coastal Regions

  • Very heavy rain forecast
  • Government monitoring flood & landslide-prone zones

Precautionary school closures are possible in affected regions.

Regions With No Weather-Based School Closures (For Now)

  • Maharashtra
  • Gujarat
  • Rajasthan
  • Punjab
  • Haryana (except NCR pollution advisory)
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Northeastern States

Schools functioning normally, unless local emergency announcements are made.

Special Advisory: Delhi-NCR Pollution Situation

AQI rises above 400

  • GRAP Stage-3 in effect
  • Some Stage-4-level precautions implemented

School Rules

  • Classes 1–5: Hybrid mode (Physical + Online)

  • Classes 6 and above:

    • Schools open normally

    • All outdoor sports activities suspended

Affected NCR areas:

  • Delhi
  • Gurugram
  • Faridabad
  • Ghaziabad
  • Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida, Greater Noida)

Cyclone Senyar Alert: What IMD Says

  • Low-pressure area turning into Cyclone Senyar
  • Coastal damage & flooding expected
  • Wind speed: 60–100 km/h possible
  • States on alert: Andaman & Nicobar, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Coastal Karnataka & Andhra Pradesh

Authorities may suspend school operations where required for student safety.

While November 27, 2025, is not a national school holiday, several regions are facing bad weather, pollution concerns, and winter vacations. Any sudden change in cyclone behavior or AQI spikes may trigger last-minute school closures. Stay connected with official state announcements for accurate updates.

