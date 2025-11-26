School Holiday on November 27, 2025: Schools in These States Closed Due to Rain Alert, Bad Weather & Local Events

School Holiday November 27, 2025: There is no nationwide school holiday on November 27, 2025, in India. However, bad weather alerts, rising pollution levels, and regional situations may lead to last-minute school closures in several states. Parents and students are advised to stay updated with local administration announcements.

This article provides the state-wise update on school holidays and precautionary measures for Thursday, November 27, 2025.

Why Could Schools Be Closed on November 27, 2025?

Cyclone Senyar developing in the Bay of Bengal

Heavy rain alerts in South India

Winter vacation begins in Jammu & Kashmir

High air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR

Local holiday announcements in some districts

State-Wise School Holiday Updates for November 27, 2025

Several states are closely monitoring weather warnings, air pollution levels, and winter vacation schedules. Based on forecasts and administrative advisories, some regions may observe partial or full school holidays on November 27, 2025. Below are the latest state-wise updates for students and parents: