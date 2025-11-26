Thanksgiving at the White House has always been a mix of history, symbolism, and a little bit of presidential humor. But Thanksgiving 2025?
It had everything, a national proclamation, a patriotic message, an online vote to decide a turkey’s fate, and a duo of birds that stole America’s heart: Gobble and Waddle.
Let’s walk through exactly what happened this year, why it matters, and how the White House keeps this centuries-old holiday feeling fresh, funny, and deeply meaningful. Learn how this continues since the time of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.
Happy Thanksgiving week! 🦃🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yMiy7fGGp1— Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 26, 2025
What Happened at the White House This Thanksgiving 2025?
This year’s celebration blended solemn tradition with a touch of comedy, very on-brand for America’s holiday season.
President Trump Declared November 27, 2025 as the National Day of Thanksgiving
In a formal proclamation, he urged Americans to:
• gather with loved ones
• offer prayers of gratitude
• thank God for blessings upon the nation
Donald J. Trump Truth Social 11.25.25 08:52 PM EST pic.twitter.com/KhhWmwe2H3— Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 26, 2025
It echoed proclamations dating back to George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, tying 2025 to the nation’s earliest days.
White House Decorations
Just like every year, the White House brimmed with décor, holiday displays, and press excitement. The proclamation set the tone of gratitude, unity, faith, resilience and a proud lead-up to America’s 250th Independence anniversary in 2026.
Key moments from the 2025 ceremony:
The moment of levity stood out amid a world full of heavy headlines, and reminded all the Americans that tradition can still make people smile.
-
Trump granted both birds an “absolute and unconditional presidential pardon.”
-
He joked Biden used an autopen for last year’s pardon, calling it “invalid.”
-
He quipped he almost named the turkeys Chuck and Nancy, but “wouldn’t pardon those two.”
-
Gobble and Waddle will retire at NC State University’s Poultry Science Department.
How Thanksgiving Became a White House Staple? A Quick History
Thanksgiving wasn’t always a national holiday. The timeline below attests for the meaning and significance of this tradition:
-
1789: George Washington announces the first Thanksgiving observance
-
1863: Abraham Lincoln formalizes Thanksgiving as a national holiday
-
1870s: Presidents start receiving turkey gifts
-
1963: JFK casually “spares” a turkey
-
1989: George H.W. Bush makes the turkey pardon official
-
2025: Gobble & Waddle enter the Hall of Fame of pardoned birds
Over time, the White House Thanksgiving grew to include holiday decorations, charity efforts, messages of unity, and light-hearted presidential moments.
It’s become one of the most beloved White House events, part history, part humor, part hope.
Why the White House Thanksgiving Still Matters Today?
In an age of fast news cycles, political tension, and non-stop online chatter, Thanksgiving at the White House cuts through the noise. It reminds Americans of a few important things:
Gratitude isn’t outdated
A national moment of thankfulness connects millions across beliefs and backgrounds.
Traditions anchor the nation
Whether it’s a proclamation or a turkey jokingly interrupting a speech, the symbolism is powerful.
Humor heals
The turkey pardon is silly, fun, and genuinely uplifting, and that’s the point.
The 250th anniversary of America’s Independence is coming
The 2025 proclamation sets a patriotic tone ahead of the massive 2026 milestone.
What Americans Across the Country Did This Thanksgiving?
The Thanksgiving will fall on November 27, 2025. So, the celebrations are yet much awaited. However, beyond the White House, the nation will celebrate Thanksgiving in unforgettable ways:
-
Thanksgiving feasts with turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie
-
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York
-
NFL Thanksgiving football games
-
Community meals & charity drives
-
Record travel numbers across airports and highways
Grateful. Unified. Hopeful.
Therefore, Thanksgiving 2025 blended presidential tradition, patriotic messaging, national gratitude, and the unforgettable turkey duo Gobble and Waddle. All this made this year both meaningful and memorable.
