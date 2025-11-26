Thanksgiving at the White House has always been a mix of history, symbolism, and a little bit of presidential humor. But Thanksgiving 2025?

It had everything, a national proclamation, a patriotic message, an online vote to decide a turkey’s fate, and a duo of birds that stole America’s heart: Gobble and Waddle.

Let’s walk through exactly what happened this year, why it matters, and how the White House keeps this centuries-old holiday feeling fresh, funny, and deeply meaningful. Learn how this continues since the time of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

Happy Thanksgiving week! 🦃🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yMiy7fGGp1 — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 26, 2025

What Happened at the White House This Thanksgiving 2025?

This year’s celebration blended solemn tradition with a touch of comedy, very on-brand for America’s holiday season.