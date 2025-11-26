NYT Today’s Wordle hints and answer today (26 November): Happy Wednesday! If you are staring at a screen full of gray and yellow tiles, you aren't alone. Today's Wordle #1621 might not be the most obscure word in the dictionary, but its specific letter combination can easily drain your attempts if you aren't careful.
Whether you are trying to protect a massive winning streak or just want to beat your friends in the group chat, a little guidance never hurts. We have compiled a set of strategic hints to nudge you in the right direction without spoiling the fun immediately,unless, of course, you want to skip straight to the answer.
What are Today's Wordle Hints for 26 November 2025?
If you want to solve the puzzle on your own but need a push to get your brain moving, these clues are designed for you. Check your current guesses against these tips:
Vowel Count: The word contains exactly two vowels.
Repetition: There are no repeating letters in this word.
Starting Letter: The word begins with the letter H.
Ending Letter: The word ends with the letter L.
Part of Speech: The answer is a noun.
Is There a More Specific Clue for Wordle #1621?
Still scratching your head? Here is a more direct clue regarding the context of the word:
Think of a small, simply constructed, and often unpleasant dwelling or shelter. It is the kind of place you might associate with a lack of luxury or maintenance.
What is the Wordle Answer Today, 26 November 2025?
If you are down to your last guess or just ready to see the solution, here it is.
The answer to NYT Wordle #1621 is HOVEL.
Previous Wordle Answers from Archive
Wordle Hint for 25 November, 2025 #1620: PLEAD
Wordle Hint for 24 November, 2025 #1619: DOUGH
Wordle Hint for 23 November, 2025 #1618: BUNNY
Wordle Hint for 22 November, 2025 #1617: THICK
Wordle Hint for 21 November, 2025 #1616: VOWEL
Wordle Hint for 20 November, 2025 #1615: GRAVE
Congratulations on solving Wordle #1621! Whether you guessed HOVEL with a lucky opener or needed a few hints to get there, keeping that streak alive is what counts. Now that you have conquered today's puzzle, you are all set for a productive Wednesday. Be sure to check back tomorrow for more hints and answers to keep your game sharp!
