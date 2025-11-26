NYT Today’s Wordle hints and answer today (26 November): Happy Wednesday! If you are staring at a screen full of gray and yellow tiles, you aren't alone. Today's Wordle #1621 might not be the most obscure word in the dictionary, but its specific letter combination can easily drain your attempts if you aren't careful.

Whether you are trying to protect a massive winning streak or just want to beat your friends in the group chat, a little guidance never hurts. We have compiled a set of strategic hints to nudge you in the right direction without spoiling the fun immediately,unless, of course, you want to skip straight to the answer.

What are Today's Wordle Hints for 26 November 2025?

If you want to solve the puzzle on your own but need a push to get your brain moving, these clues are designed for you. Check your current guesses against these tips: