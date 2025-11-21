NYT Wordle hints and answer today (21 November): Are you staring at a grid filled with gray tiles and feeling the pressure of today's puzzle? You're not the only one. Wordle #1616 for November 21, 2025, is a clever puzzle that seems to refer to itself in some way. The word itself is very important to both the English language and the game of Wordle, but its structure is surprisingly hard. When you use consonants that aren't used very often, your usual starting words might not work, and by the fourth or fifth guess, you might be scrambling to find a foothold. Whether you are trying to save a precarious streak or just want to start your Friday morning with a win, we have curated a set of hints to nudge you in the right direction without spoiling the fun immediately. If you need the final answer, scroll to the bottom. Let's solve this.

What are Today’s Wordle Hints for 21 November 2025? If you have hit a wall, don't panic. Today's word doesn't contain any obscure archaic terms, but the letter arrangement is where the difficulty lies. Before you burn your next guess, look over these strategic tips to help you narrow down your choices: Grammar Category : The word is a noun.

Letter Composition : It contains two distinct vowels and three consonants.

Repetition : There are no repeated letters in this word.

Context : It represents a fundamental building block of speech and writing.

Starting Letter: It begins with a letter from the very end of the alphabet (specifically, the bottom five). Final Clue for Wordle #161 Answer Think about the game of Wordle itself. When you play, you are constantly searching for A, E, I, O, and U. Today’s answer is the category name for those specific letters. It is a "meta" solution that describes the sounds made with an open vocal tract. Additionally, watch out for a "W" hiding in the middle of the word, which is likely the letter tripping you up.