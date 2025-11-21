NYT Wordle hints and answer today (21 November): Are you staring at a grid filled with gray tiles and feeling the pressure of today's puzzle? You're not the only one. Wordle #1616 for November 21, 2025, is a clever puzzle that seems to refer to itself in some way.
The word itself is very important to both the English language and the game of Wordle, but its structure is surprisingly hard. When you use consonants that aren't used very often, your usual starting words might not work, and by the fourth or fifth guess, you might be scrambling to find a foothold.
Whether you are trying to save a precarious streak or just want to start your Friday morning with a win, we have curated a set of hints to nudge you in the right direction without spoiling the fun immediately. If you need the final answer, scroll to the bottom. Let's solve this.
What are Today’s Wordle Hints for 21 November 2025?
If you have hit a wall, don't panic. Today's word doesn't contain any obscure archaic terms, but the letter arrangement is where the difficulty lies. Before you burn your next guess, look over these strategic tips to help you narrow down your choices:
Grammar Category: The word is a noun.
Letter Composition: It contains two distinct vowels and three consonants.
Repetition: There are no repeated letters in this word.
Context: It represents a fundamental building block of speech and writing.
Starting Letter: It begins with a letter from the very end of the alphabet (specifically, the bottom five).
Final Clue for Wordle #161 Answer
Think about the game of Wordle itself. When you play, you are constantly searching for A, E, I, O, and U. Today’s answer is the category name for those specific letters. It is a "meta" solution that describes the sounds made with an open vocal tract. Additionally, watch out for a "W" hiding in the middle of the word, which is likely the letter tripping you up.
What is the Wordle Answer Today, 21 November 2025?
If you are down to your last guess and can't risk a loss, or if you are simply curious to see if your intuition was right, here is the solution.
The answer to NYT Wordle #1616 is VOWEL.
Why was Today's Wordle Difficult?
While "VOWEL" is a common word, it poses a challenge in the Wordle grid for a few reasons. First, it starts with V, a letter that appears in the starting position of a Wordle answer less frequently than S, C, or P.
Second, the inclusion of W in the third slot often disrupts the flow of common guesses. Many players might have guessed words like "TOWEL" or "BOWEL" if they had the ending pattern, but finding that starting with "V" can be a stumbling block.
Previous Wordle Answers from Archive
Wordle Hint for 20 November, 2025 #1615: GRAVE
Wordle Hint for 18 November, 2025 #1613: OPINE
Wordle Hint for 17 November, 2025 #1612: CLAMP
Wordle Hint for 14 November, 2025 #1609: LURID
Wordle Hint for 13 November, 2025 #1608: TINGE
Wordle Hint for 12 November, 2025 #1607: DEUCE
Wordle Hint for 11 November, 2025 #1606: GIZMO
Wordle Hint for 10 November, 2025 #1605: TABBY
Congratulations on navigating today's linguistic puzzle! Whether you solved it with a lucky guess or needed a little help to find the "V," keeping your streak alive is what counts. Wordle #1616 was a clever reminder of the very blocks we use to build our guesses. Come back tomorrow for more hints and answers to keep your daily brain-teaser routine on track.
