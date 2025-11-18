NYT Wordle hints and answer today (18 November): Welcome back to your daily mental workout. If you are staring at a blank grid or a few confusing yellow tiles for Wordle today, you aren't alone. Puzzle #1613 for November 18, 2025, brings a word that is structurally beautiful but can be tricky if you aren't prioritizing your vowels early in the game.

Today's challenge features a word that you likely hear in political commentary or formal discussions rather than casual texts. It’s a great example of how the New York Times likes to test your vocabulary depth, not just your spelling speed. Whether you are on your second guess or your terrifying sixth, we have the structured clues you need to cross the finish line.

What are Today’s Wordle Hints for 18 November 2025?

If you want to solve the puzzle yourself but just need a gentle nudge in the right direction, these hints are designed for you. We have broken them down from vague to specific, so you can decide how much help you need.