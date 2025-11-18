NYT Wordle hints and answer today (18 November): Welcome back to your daily mental workout. If you are staring at a blank grid or a few confusing yellow tiles for Wordle today, you aren't alone. Puzzle #1613 for November 18, 2025, brings a word that is structurally beautiful but can be tricky if you aren't prioritizing your vowels early in the game.
Today's challenge features a word that you likely hear in political commentary or formal discussions rather than casual texts. It’s a great example of how the New York Times likes to test your vocabulary depth, not just your spelling speed. Whether you are on your second guess or your terrifying sixth, we have the structured clues you need to cross the finish line.
What are Today’s Wordle Hints for 18 November 2025?
If you want to solve the puzzle yourself but just need a gentle nudge in the right direction, these hints are designed for you. We have broken them down from vague to specific, so you can decide how much help you need.
Grammar Hint: Today’s word is a verb. It describes an action you take when you have a thought or belief you want to share.
Vowel Count: This word is vowel-heavy. It contains three vowels out of its five letters.
Starting Letter: The word begins with the vowel O.
Ending Letter: It ends with the frequent Wordle finisher, E.
Synonym: It is a more formal way of saying "to suggest," "to comment," or "to state a view."
Final Clue for Wordle #1613
Today’s word follows a perfect alternating pattern of Vowel-Consonant-Vowel-Consonant-Vowel.
Unlike many recent puzzles that have crunched consonants together (like "blend" or "crisp"), Wordle 1613 is airy and open. If you have eliminated common consonants like S, T, or R, try focusing on your vowels. Also, keep in mind that this word has no repeating letters. Every tile you place is unique, so don't waste guesses on double letters today.
What is the Wordle Answer Today, 18 November 2025?
If you are down to your last attempt or simply don't have the time to struggle with the grid this morning, here is the solution you are looking for.
The answer for NYT Wordle Today (#1613) on November 18, 2025, is OPINE.
Previous Wordle Answers from Archive
Wordle Hint for 17 November, 2025 #1612: CLAMP
Wordle Hint for 14 November, 2025 #1609: LURID
Wordle Hint for 13 November, 2025 #1608: TINGE
Wordle Hint for 12 November, 2025 #1607: DEUCE
Wordle Hint for 11 November, 2025 #1606: GIZMO
Wordle Hint for 10 November, 2025 #1605: TABBY
Congratulations on solving Wordle 1613! Whether you figured it out through the hints or jumped straight to the answer, you have successfully navigated another day of the New York Times' word challenge. Today's puzzle was a great reminder to keep your starting words vowel-rich. Come back tomorrow for more hints and help as we tackle the next puzzle together.
