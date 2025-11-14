NYT Wordle hints and answer today(14 November): Staring at a grid of gray squares? Today's Wordle for November 14, 2025, is one of those words that doesn't immediately jump to mind. It's not a word you use every day, but it's certainly a powerful one. You're in the right place, whether you're on your second guess or nervously getting close to your last. We're here to give you the exact tips and tricks you need to get Wordle #1609 right. Let's break down this puzzle together and secure that win. How Difficult is Today's Wordle? Today’s puzzle, #1609, is a bit of a challenge. Its letter combination isn't typical, featuring a less-common vowel paired with some solid consonants. It's the kind of word often used in dramatic book reviews or sensational headlines. You might not get it in three guesses unless your starting word is particularly lucky, but it's definitely solvable.

What are Today’s Wordle Hints for 13 November 2025? You don't need the answer just yet; you just need a nudge in the right direction. Use these hints to narrow down your options before you make your next guess. Hint 1: Letter Structure of Wordle Today Today's Wordle answer contains two vowels. The two vowels are different and are not next to each other. Hint 2: Starting and Ending Letters The word begins with the letter L. The word ends with the letter D. Hint 3: Letter Content of Today’s Wordle This word has no repeating letters. All five letters are unique. One of the vowels is an I, and the other is a U. Hint 4: Wordle Word's Meaning and Synonyms This word is an adjective used to describe something that is unpleasantly bright or vivid in color, creating a harsh effect. It can also mean something that is sensational, shocking, or even gruesome. Think of tabloid news headlines.