Wordle Today #1609: Check Hints and Answer for November 14, 2025

By Harshita Singh
Nov 14, 2025, 06:45 EDT

For Wordle today on November 14, 2025, you might need a few hints to solve puzzle #1609. Discover strategic clues to help you find today’s Wordle answer, keeping your streak safe.

Wordle hints and answer, 14 November 2025
NYT Wordle hints and answer today(14 November): Staring at a grid of gray squares? Today's Wordle for November 14, 2025, is one of those words that doesn't immediately jump to mind. It's not a word you use every day, but it's certainly a powerful one. You're in the right place, whether you're on your second guess or nervously getting close to your last. We're here to give you the exact tips and tricks you need to get Wordle #1609 right. Let's break down this puzzle together and secure that win.

How Difficult is Today's Wordle?

Today’s puzzle, #1609, is a bit of a challenge. Its letter combination isn't typical, featuring a less-common vowel paired with some solid consonants.  It's the kind of word often used in dramatic book reviews or sensational headlines.  You might not get it in three guesses unless your starting word is particularly lucky, but it's definitely solvable.

What are Today’s Wordle Hints for 13 November 2025?

You don't need the answer just yet; you just need a nudge in the right direction. Use these hints to narrow down your options before you make your next guess.

Hint 1: Letter Structure of Wordle Today

Today's Wordle answer contains two vowels.

The two vowels are different and are not next to each other.

Hint 2: Starting and Ending Letters

The word begins with the letter L.

The word ends with the letter D.

Hint 3: Letter Content of Today’s Wordle 

This word has no repeating letters. All five letters are unique.

One of the vowels is an I, and the other is a U.

Hint 4: Wordle Word's Meaning and Synonyms

This word is an adjective used to describe something that is unpleasantly bright or vivid in color, creating a harsh effect.

It can also mean something that is sensational, shocking, or even gruesome. Think of tabloid news headlines.

Synonyms include "sensational," "graphic," "grisly," or "ghastly."

Today's Wordle #1609 Final Clue

This is your last chance to turn back before the answer is revealed. . . . 

Final Clue: If you were describing the color of a neon sign as being "too much" or "garish," you might use this word.

What is the Wordle Answer Today, 14 November 2025?

The answer to Wordle #1609 is: LURID

Wordle answer 14 November 2025

Previous Wordle Answers from Archive

Wordle Hint for 13 November, 2025  #1608: TINGE

Wordle Hint for 12 November, 2025 #1607: DEUCE

Wordle Hint for 11 November, 2025 #1606: GIZMO

Wordle Hint for 10 November, 2025 #1605: TABBY

Wordle Hint for 9 November, 2025 #1604: FUGUE

Wordle Hint for 8 November, 2025 #1603: ARISE

Wordle Hint for 7 November, 2025 #1602: PERIL

Wordle Hint for 6 November, 2025 #1601: GUISE

Wordle Hint for 5 November, 2025 #1600: SHORT

Great job on today's puzzle, whether you used a hint or not. The fun of the game is in the daily challenge. Be sure to check back here tomorrow for the next set of hints and the answer for the next NYT Wordle.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
