Aurora Borealis Forecast: What is the Northern Lights Visibility Tonight in the U.S.?

Stargazers are in for a treat as the aurora borealis forecast shifts into high gear tonight, Friday, January 2, 2026. Following a powerful M7.1 solar flare and subsequent coronal mass ejections (CMEs) that erupted on New Year's Eve.

The northern lights aurora borealis forecast for the first week of January 2026 indicates that the most intense solar particles are slated to arrive during the overnight hours. The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G2 (Moderate) geomagnetic storm watch.

This means that the aurora oval could move a lot farther south than it usually does. For enthusiasts in the northern United States, tonight represents one of the strongest opportunities of 2026 so far to witness the dancing green and purple lights of the solar maximum.