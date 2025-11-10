NYT Wordle hint and answer today: It’s Monday, November 10, 2025, and you’re staring down puzzle #1605. Kicking off the week with a Wordle win is a great feeling, but today's puzzle might have you scratching your head. You might have a few yellow squares, but the word itself feels just out of reach. That’s because today’s answer includes a tricky double letter and uses a 'Y' in a way that can be tough to pinpoint. Are you looking for a few clues to get you over the finish line, or are you just ready for the final answer? We’ve got you covered with strategic hints, the big clue, and the solution to help you solve today’s Wordle and keep that streak alive. What are Today’s Wordle Hints for 10 November 2025? You’ve got your starter word in, but now you’re stuck. Let's make your next guesses count. We'll start with broad clues and get more specific to guide you to the answer for Wordle 1605 without spoiling it.

Hint 1: The Vowel Structure of Wordle Today This is an interesting one. Today's word only contains one of the five "standard" vowels (A, E, I, O, U). However, the word does end in a letter that often acts as a vowel, which is a big clue in itself. Hint 2: The Starting and Ending Letters in Today’s Wordle The word for November 10, 2025, starts with the letter T. The word ends with the letter Y. Hint 3: Meaning of Wordle Word #1605 If you're still not sure, think about a common household pet. This word is most frequently used to describe a domestic cat, or more specifically, the distinctive striped or mottled coat pattern that many of them have. What is the Final Clue for Wordle #1605? The big clue for today is that the word contains a repeating consonant. If you're struggling to place your letters, it's because the letter B appears twice, right next to each other in the middle of the word. A double 'B' can be very tough to find if you're not specifically looking for it, especially when combined with a 'Y' ending. Many players' brains will try to find a five-letter word with unique letters first.