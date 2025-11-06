NYT Wordle today (November 6, 2025): Are you staring at a few gray and yellow boxes on your screen for November 6, 2025? Today’s Wordle is puzzle #1601, and it’s a bit of a challenge. You might be here because you’ve got a solid starting word, but the letters just aren't falling into place for the final solution. Don't worry about your streak; you've come to the right place. We're here to guide you through today's puzzle game with some strategic hints, clues, and, if you need it, the final answer. Let's solve this. How Hard is Today's Wordle for November 6, 2025? Today’s Wordle is definitely on the harder side. The Wordle answer on 6 November 2025 is not a common, frequently used word. Its main difficulty comes from two places: the starting letter isn't the most frequent, and it contains three vowels, two of which are right next to each other. This kind of "vowel-heavy" word can be tough to see, as you might be trying to fit in more consonants. You'll likely need a good starting word and a few strategic guesses to lock this one in.

What are the Wordle Hints Today for 6 November 2025? If you're finding the Wordle answer 6 November 2025 to be a challenge, these hints should help you narrow it down without spoiling the whole puzzle. What is the Wordle 1601 Starting Letter? Today’s Wordle answer starts with the letter G. What Vowels are in Today's Wordle? There are three different vowels in today's puzzle. What is the Letter Structure of Wordle 1601? The vowels are in the second, third, and fifth positions. The word also ends with that final vowel. Are there any Repeating Letters in Today's Wordle? No, all five letters in today's puzzle are unique. What does the Wordle 1601 Answer Mean? This word is a noun that refers to an external form or appearance, often one that is used to conceal the true nature of something. What is Today’s Wordle Clue?