By Harshita Singh
Oct 31, 2025, 03:37 EDT

Wordle Today, October 31, presents a five-letter puzzle that might send a shiver down your spine on this Halloween. To keep your winning streak intact and elevate your game, use these strategic hints and clues. Prepare to test your vocabulary with this popular NYT puzzle game word.

Wordle hints and answer, 31 October 2025
Wordle hint and answer today (October 31, 2025): Happy Halloween! While the spooky season might be distracting, your daily Wordle challenge is here, ready to test your vocabulary and deduction skills with puzzle #1595. Today's word isn't overtly themed for the holiday, but it holds a certain sense of unreality and imagination that perfectly complements the day.

If your usual starting word hasn't yielded many green or yellow tiles, don't worry, you’ve landed on the right page. We understand the pressure of protecting a hard-earned streak, especially when the clock is ticking down to midnight. This guide is meant to give you the exact, strategic help you need, moving beyond vague generalities to focus on the specific structure of today's answer. Use the tips below to find the answer and win in just a few guesses.

What are the Wordle Hints Today for 31 October 2025?

This section provides multiple, tiered hints. Use them one at a time to keep the game fun while steering your guesses in the right direction.

Is Wordle 1595 a Common English Word?

  • Hint 1: The word is a very common English verb, a concept everyone is familiar with.

  • Hint 2: There are two vowels in the word. One of which appears in the beginning, and the other is not adjacent to it.

  • Hint 3: The third letter is a consonant.

  • Hint 4: The word starts with a vowel and ends with the consonant ‘R’.

What is Today’s Wordle Clue #1595?  

Clue: The word contains the letter 'A'. This letter is not in the second position, which should eliminate many common start Wordle words.

What is the Wordle Answer Today, 31 October 2025?

If the hints have only taken you halfway and you’re down to your final guess, here is the answer you need to maintain your flawless Wordle streak.

The Wordle answer for puzzle #1595 on Friday, October 31, 2025, is:

ABHOR

Wordle answer 31 October 2025

Previous Wordle Answers from Archive

Wordle Hint for 30 October, 2025 #1594: LATHE

Wordle Hint for 29 October, 2025 #1593: GLARE

Wordle Hint for 26 October, 2025 #1590: PLUMP

Wordle Hint for 23 October, 2025 #1887: DRILL

Wordle Hint for 22 October, 2025 #1886: STUNT

Wordle Hint for 21 October, 2025#1585: DETOX

Congratulations on solving Wordle #1595! Whether you conquered it in two guesses or used this guide for that final, crucial win, you successfully navigated a straightforward but tricky word. Your Wordle success is well-deserved. Be sure to check back in tomorrow for the next puzzle—we'll be here with the best hints and the full answer for Wordle #1596!

