Wordle hints and answer, October 21, 2025: Welcome back to your daily Wordle challenge! Today, October 21, 2025, presents us with Wordle 1585, a word that is surprisingly common in modern wellness and health culture. If your starting words didn't give you much to go on, you might be facing a classic Wordle curveball: a word with letters that are less frequently used in typical five-letter words. The goal, as always, is to solve the puzzle in six guesses or fewer. Whether you are aiming for a perfect two-guess win or just trying to secure a win and preserve your streak, we’re here to provide the Wordle hints and strategic guidance you need. Don't let a tricky letter placement or an unfamiliar word sink your game. We'll start with some general tips and then get into the most specific hints for today's NYT Wordle word. Are you ready to make those yellow boxes green? Let's get started.

What are the Wordle Hints for October 21, 2025? To help you get closer to the Wordle answer today, 21 October 2025, we have compiled a set of strategic clues. These hints progress from general to highly specific, allowing you to choose how much help you need for Wordle 1585. General Wordle Clues There are two different vowels in the Wordle word.

There are no letters that are the same in the whole five-letter word. Each letter is different.

The word can be both a noun and a verb.

This action is often done by someone looking to cleanse their body after a period of indulgence, like a holiday or feast. It implies removal. Specific Wordle Hints for Today These hints will help confirm the placement of key letters you might have already guessed. Position Letter Hint First Letter Starts with the letter D Last Letter Ends with the letter X Vowel Placement The two vowels are in the second and fourth positions: D_ E _ O _ X (Note: Vowel letters are E and O)

More Clues for Today’s Wordle Word Sometimes, one perfect clue is all it takes to see the solution. This is your final chance to guess before the Wordle answer today is fully revealed! Today's Wordle Clue: A synonym for this word would be to "purge" or "purify." Think of a way to get rid of toxins or harmful substances in a system. What is the Wordle Answer Today for October 21, 2025? If you've reached the end of your guesses or simply prefer to keep your hard-earned streak intact, here is the full solution to the NYT Wordle 1585 for Tuesday, October 21, 2025. The Wordle Answer for October 21, 2025, is: DETOX What Does DETOX Mean? Understanding the Wordle word after you solve it can deepen your vocabulary for future puzzles! DETOX is a shortened form of the word "detoxification." Definition : The process of removing toxic or unhealthy substances from the body or from a place; abstinence from or fasting against a toxic or unhealthy substance.

Context: While most commonly used in a medical or health context (referring to abstaining from drugs or alcohol, or following a cleansing diet), it is also used more broadly to mean a general purification or removal of negative elements, like a "digital detox" or a "social media detox."