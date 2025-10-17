NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registrations Begin at mcc.nic.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

Key Points
- Registration link for round 1 of NEET PG 2025 counselling is now Live
- Candidates can login using the round 1 registration at mcc.nic.in
- Login using the NEET PG roll number and Password to register
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration: The Medical Counselling Committee has commenced the NEET PG 2025 round 1 counselling registration process. Candidates who have cleared the NEET PG 2025 exams and are interested in participating in the counselling rounds can register through the link available on the official website.
The NEET PG 2025 counselling is conducted for 50% All India Quota seats offered in medical colleges and other institutions. Candidates registering must visit the official website and login using the NEET PG Roll number and Password.
NEET PG 2025 round 1 registration link is live on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also register for NEET PG 2025 round 1 counselling through the direct link given below.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration - Click Her
How to Register for NEET PG Round 1 Counselling
The NEET PG 2025 round 1 counselling registration link is now live. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register.
Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC
Step 2: Scroll down to new registration
Step 3: Login with application number and password
Step 4: Enter the choices for allotment
Step 5: Lock the choices
Step 6: Save and click on submit
NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Reservation Policy
The reservation policy of the Central Government for the NEET-PG Counselling for the All India Quota is as follows:
S.C.- 15%
S.T.- 7.5%
O.B.C.- (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list- 27%
EWS- as per Central Government norms- 10%
PwD- Horizontal Reservation as per NMC norms- 5%
