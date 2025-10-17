NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registrations Begin at mcc.nic.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration: The Medical Counselling Committee has commenced the NEET PG 2025 round 1 counselling registration process. Candidates who have cleared the NEET PG 2025 exams and are interested in participating in the counselling rounds can register through the link available on the official website.

The NEET PG 2025 counselling is conducted for 50% All India Quota seats offered in medical colleges and other institutions. Candidates registering must visit the official website and login using the NEET PG Roll number and Password.

NEET PG 2025 round 1 registration link is live on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also register for NEET PG 2025 round 1 counselling through the direct link given below.

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration - Click Her