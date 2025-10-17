Assam TET Result 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registrations Begin at mcc.nic.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 17, 2025, 12:25 IST

The Medical Counselling Committee has commenced the NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 registration process. Eligible candidates can visit the official counselling website mcc.nic.in and apply. 

NEET PG 2025 Round 1 counselling registration commence
Key Points

  • Registration link for round 1 of NEET PG 2025 counselling is now Live
  • Candidates can login using the round 1 registration at mcc.nic.in
  • Login using the NEET PG roll number and Password to register

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration: The Medical Counselling Committee has commenced the NEET PG 2025 round 1 counselling registration process. Candidates who have cleared the NEET PG 2025 exams and are interested in participating in the counselling rounds can register through the link available on the official website.

The NEET PG 2025 counselling is conducted for 50% All India Quota seats offered in medical colleges and other institutions. Candidates registering must visit the official website and login using the NEET PG Roll number and Password.

NEET PG 2025 round 1 registration link is live on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also register for NEET PG 2025 round 1 counselling through the direct link given below.

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration - Click Her

How to Register for NEET PG Round 1 Counselling

The NEET PG 2025 round 1 counselling registration link is now live. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC

Step 2: Scroll down to new registration

Step 3: Login with application number and password

Step 4: Enter the choices for allotment

Step 5: Lock the choices

Step 6: Save and click on submit

NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Reservation Policy

The reservation policy of the Central Government for the NEET-PG Counselling for the All India Quota is as follows:

S.C.- 15%

S.T.- 7.5%

O.B.C.- (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list- 27%

EWS- as per Central Government norms- 10%

PwD- Horizontal Reservation as per NMC norms- 5%

Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

