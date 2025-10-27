CBSE Board Exams 2026: LOC Data Correction Window closes TODAY; Details Here

Key Points
- CBSE to close Board Exam 2026 LOC data correction window today, October 27, 2025.
- Schools can edit student data including name, parent name, DOB, subject on cbse.gov.in.
- The window will not be extended as per the notice.
CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the CBSE Board Exam 2026 LOC data correction window today, October 27, 2025. Schools are advised to submit the correct data of students appearing for Class 10 and 12 examinations on the official website at cbse.gov.in. The board permits corrections and edits of selective categories, including name, parent name, DOB or subject correction. The editing window was open from October 13 to 27, 2025, with no expectation of extension.
CBSE Data Correction LOC Official Notice-cum-Reminder
Details Allowed to Edit in CBSE Board Exam LOC Data 2026
In the data submitted to the schools, parents are advised to ensure the following details are correct:
- Check whether the personal data of your ward, i.e., name, date of birth, mother's name, and father's name, has been correctly filled in the LOС.
- All names with the expanded form have been filled in and not the short names, as in the future, at many places, documents in extended form will be required.
- The surname has been given in case your ward is planning to go abroad, as this is the requirement of several countries.
- The date of birth is correct in all respects.
- While submitting the data, details given in the passport have also been checked, if a passport has been issued to your ward.
- Subjects have been filled in with due care in the LOC of both classes X and XII as no change will be accepted after schedule for correction for the same.
- It is the responsibility of the parents that all the data of their ward submitted in the LOC is correct.
CBSE Board Examination 2026 LOC Data Correction Official Notice
The LOC data correction window ensures that the details of the students are submitted correctly for the purpose of final exams. Furthermore, there will be no expectation of change and/or correction once the window closes.
