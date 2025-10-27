CBSE Board Exams 2026: LOC Data Correction Window closes TODAY; Details Here

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the CBSE Board Exam 2026 LOC data correction window today, October 27, 2025. Schools are advised to submit the correct data of students appearing for Class 10 and 12 examinations on the official website at cbse.gov.in. The board permits corrections and edits of selective categories, including name, parent name, DOB or subject correction. The editing window was open from October 13 to 27, 2025, with no expectation of extension.

CBSE Data Correction LOC Official Notice-cum-Reminder

Details Allowed to Edit in CBSE Board Exam LOC Data 2026

In the data submitted to the schools, parents are advised to ensure the following details are correct: