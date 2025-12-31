HBSE Class 12 Improvement Exam 2026: Haryana Board Senior Secondary Special Marks Exam Postponed; Revised Date Sheet Release Soon at bseh.org.in

Key Points
- Haryana Board postponed the HBSE Class 12th Special Marks Improvement Examination January 2026.
- The exam, originally scheduled for January 6, 2026, will now begin on January 21, 2026.
- The revised datesheet will be released soon on the official website at bseh.org.in.
HBSE Class 12 Exam 2026: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has postponed the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) Senior Secondary Class 12th Special Marks Improvement Examination 2026 January session. According to the official public notice issued by the Board, the examination will now be conducted January 21, 2026 onwards. The revised datesheet will be released by the board soon on the official website at bseh.org.in. Previously, the exam was scheduled to begin on January 6, 2026.
The official notice reads, “The Special Marks Improvement Examination for C. Secondary (Academic/ Open School) will be conducted from January 21, 2026, instead of January 6, 2026, January 6, 2026. The new date sheet for this examination will be released soon on the Board's website bseh.org.in.” The examination is held for Senior Secondary students from both Academic and Haryana Open School (HOS) streams.
Official Notice: Regarding Sr. Secondary (Academic/Hos) for special improvement exam jan-2026
HBSE Class 12th Improvement Exam 2026: Guidelines for Students
- Students must carry a valid admit card with an attested photograph to the examination centre.
- The use of mobile phones, calculators, or any electronic devices inside the exam hall is strictly prohibited.
- If a candidate is found in possession of any prohibited items, it may lead to an Unfair Means Case.
- The board is expected to issue revised admit cards once the official updated date sheet is released.
- Students are advised to check the official website, bseh.org.in, for regular updates on the timetable.
