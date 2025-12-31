HBSE Class 12 Improvement Exam 2026: Haryana Board Senior Secondary Special Marks Exam Postponed; Revised Date Sheet Release Soon at bseh.org.in

HBSE Class 12 Exam 2026: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has postponed the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) Senior Secondary Class 12th Special Marks Improvement Examination 2026 January session. According to the official public notice issued by the Board, the examination will now be conducted January 21, 2026 onwards. The revised datesheet will be released by the board soon on the official website at bseh.org.in. Previously, the exam was scheduled to begin on January 6, 2026.

The official notice reads, “The Special Marks Improvement Examination for C. Secondary (Academic/ Open School) will be conducted from January 21, 2026, instead of January 6, 2026, January 6, 2026. The new date sheet for this examination will be released soon on the Board's website bseh.org.in.” The examination is held for Senior Secondary students from both Academic and Haryana Open School (HOS) streams.