CBSE Suspends Affiliation of Private Schools in Gurgaon and Jaipur

The board, in its notification, has stated that after reviewing the school's reply sent on September 29, 202,5 along with the inspection committee's observation, the board has barred the school from admitting students in classes 9 and 11 for the next academic session. Students currently enrolled in classes 9 and 9 and 12 are permitted to continue in the same school, subject to stringent safety compliance.

CBSE School Affiliation: In a recent notification issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the board has suspended its affiliation to GD Goenka High School in Sohna for the 2026-27 academic year. The affiliation has been suspended after finding multiple violations of the board's bylaws.

In another order issued by the board, the CBSE has withdrawn the affiliation of Neeraj Modi School, Jaipur, until senior secondary level with immediate effect due to violations of affiliations by-laws and lapses of child safety norms.

The board formed a two-member committee to examine the safety provisions at the school following the death of class 4 students who jumped from the fourth floor of the school building in November 2025, citing mental harassment over 1.5 years.

The committee conducted a surprise inspection of the school on November 3 and interacted with school authorities, teachers and staff members. The committee also examined CCTV footage and reviewed existing safety measures.

The board, in its official notification, mentioned that the committee submitted its final reports where it recorded its conclusion and noted serious lapses and violations of the prescribed safety provisions by the school