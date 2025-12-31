UPPRPB UP Police Recruitment 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

CBSE Suspends Affiliation of Private Schools in Gurgaon and Jaipur

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 31, 2025, 14:02 IST

CBSE suspends affiliation to two schools in Gurgaon and Jaipur over violation of board bylaws, Check details here

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CBSE Suspends Affiliation of Private Schools in Gurgaon and Jaipur
CBSE Suspends Affiliation of Private Schools in Gurgaon and Jaipur
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Board suspends affiliation to GD Goenka schools in Gurgaon citing by law violation
  • CBSE cancels affiliation to Neeraj Modi School in Jaipur, surrounding the suicide of a student
  • Committee formed by the board to check and inspect violations in schools

CBSE School Affiliation: In a recent notification issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the board has suspended its affiliation to GD Goenka High School in Sohna for the 2026-27 academic year. The affiliation has been suspended after finding multiple violations of the board's bylaws. 

The board, in its notification, has stated that after reviewing the school's reply sent on September 29, 202,5 along with the inspection committee's observation, the board has barred the school from admitting students in classes 9 and 11 for the next academic session. Students currently enrolled in classes 9 and 9 and 12 are permitted to continue in the same school, subject to stringent safety compliance.

Official Notification - Click Here

CBSE Cancels Affiliation of Neeraj Modi School, Jaipur, Over Tragic Student Suicide

In another order issued by the board, the CBSE has withdrawn the affiliation of Neeraj Modi School, Jaipur, until senior secondary level with immediate effect due to violations of affiliations by-laws and lapses of child safety norms.

The board formed a two-member committee to examine the safety provisions at the school following the death of class 4 students who jumped from the fourth floor of the school building in November 2025, citing mental harassment over 1.5 years. 

Official Notification - Click Here

The committee conducted a surprise inspection of the school on November 3 and interacted with school authorities, teachers and staff members. The committee also examined CCTV footage and reviewed existing safety measures.

The board, in its official notification, mentioned that the committee submitted its final reports where it recorded its conclusion and noted serious lapses and violations of the prescribed safety provisions by the school

 

 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News