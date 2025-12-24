Yearender 2025: NCERT Curriculum: AI, Operation Sindoor, and Swadeshi Modules Introduced in Major Revision

Key Points
- NCERT to introduce AI for Students in Classes 11 and 12
- NCERT Launches New Educational Modules
- NCERT Introduces Special Modules Highlighting the Military Operation
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced a few revisions in the curriculum in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) this year. This revision has led to the omission of certain significant topics and the incorporation of vocational education, alongside the integration of new modules, notably India’s Operation Sindoor and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and a few other reforms into the curriculum. Check here the top revisions introduced by the NCERT.
Introduction of AI for Students in Classes 11 and 12
NCERT has commenced the development of new textbooks on Artificial Intelligence specifically for students in Classes 11 and 12. These are designed to introduce students to the foundational concepts of AI and its practical applications in daily life. Officials have indicated that the focus will be on ensuring that students understand the operational mechanisms of AI, its diverse areas of deployment, and limitations. Emphasis will also be given on facilitating student understanding of AI, its appropriate usage and context, and its boundaries.
NCERT Launches New Educational Modules
NCERT has also announced the launch of two new educational modules: 'Swadeshi: Vocal for Local - Middle Stage' and 'Swadeshi for a Self-Reliant India - Secondary Stage'. These modules revisit the historical Swadeshi Movement of 1905, during which leaders such as Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Lala Lajpat Rai, and Bipin Chandra Pal urged for the boycott of British merchandise and endorsed domestically manufactured products. The modules are in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat with the historic Swadeshi Movement. The modules connect with present-day initiatives, and students are also introduced to the India Semiconductor Mission, aiming to reduce import dependence and build domestic capability in the developing sector.
NCERT Introduces Special Modules Highlighting the Military Operation
The NCERT introduced two special modules on Operation Sindoor for classes 3 to 12. The modules describe the mission not just as a military operation but also as a promise to protect peace and honour of the lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack.
The module is divided into two parts. Part 1 - Operation Sindoor - A Saga of Valour for Preparatory and middle stages (Classes 3 to 8) and Part 2 - Operation Sindoor - A Mission of Honour and Bravery for secondary stage (Classes 9 to 12).
NCERT Introduces Competency-Based Textbooks
The NCERT has unveiled updated textbooks for classes 4, 5, 7, and 8. These new materials are designed using a competency-based model, prioritising the development of skills, a strong grasp of concepts, and the application of knowledge in real-world scenarios.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation