Yearender 2025: NCERT Curriculum: AI, Operation Sindoor, and Swadeshi Modules Introduced in Major Revision

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced a few revisions in the curriculum in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) this year. This revision has led to the omission of certain significant topics and the incorporation of vocational education, alongside the integration of new modules, notably India’s Operation Sindoor and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and a few other reforms into the curriculum. Check here the top revisions introduced by the NCERT.

Introduction of AI for Students in Classes 11 and 12

NCERT has commenced the development of new textbooks on Artificial Intelligence specifically for students in Classes 11 and 12. These are designed to introduce students to the foundational concepts of AI and its practical applications in daily life. Officials have indicated that the focus will be on ensuring that students understand the operational mechanisms of AI, its diverse areas of deployment, and limitations. Emphasis will also be given on facilitating student understanding of AI, its appropriate usage and context, and its boundaries.