Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 1 Result OUT at cgdme.in; Check Important Dates Here

Key Points
- DME Raipur released the Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Result.
- Students can check the CG NEET PG 2025 round 1 seat allotment result on the official website.
- The official website is cgdme.in.
Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Raipur has announced the Chhattisgarh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Result today, December 24, 2025. Students can check the CG NEET PG 2025 round 1 seat allotment result online on the official website at cgdme.in.
Candidates must ensure the student name, allotted quota, allotted programme, allotted institute and other details available on the seat allotment result are correct. In case of any error, they must reach out to the authorities to get it rectified as soon as possible.
CG NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table of CG NEET PG Counselling 2025 details:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Result
|Exam name
|National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|Board name
|Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Raipur
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|cgdme.in
|State
|Chhattisgarh
|Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|Programmes
|
MD
MS
|Round 1 result date
|December 24, 2025
|Reporting date
|December 28, 2025
OFFICIAL LINK - Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2025 Official Notice
Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Students can check the important dates of round 1 CG NEET PG 2025 here:
|Events
|Dates
|Seat allotment result
|December 23, 2025
|Round 1 result date
|December 24, 2025
|Admission dates
|December 24 - 28, 2025
|Reporting date
|December 28, 2025
