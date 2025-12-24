CAT Result 2025
Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 1 Result OUT at cgdme.in; Check Important Dates Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 24, 2025, 17:46 IST

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Raipur has released the Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Result today, December 24, 2025. Students can check the CG NEET PG 2025 round 1 seat allotment result on the official website at cgdme.in.

Key Points

Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Raipur has announced the Chhattisgarh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Result today, December 24, 2025. Students can check the CG NEET PG 2025 round 1 seat allotment result online on the official website at cgdme.in

Candidates must ensure the student name, allotted quota, allotted programme, allotted institute and other details available on the seat allotment result are correct. In case of any error, they must reach out to the authorities to get it rectified as soon as possible. 

CG NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table of CG NEET PG Counselling 2025 details: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Result
Exam name  National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
Board name  Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Raipur
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  cgdme.in
State  Chhattisgarh 
Stream 

Medical

Dental 
Programmes 

MD

MS
Round 1 result date  December 24, 2025 
Reporting date  December 28, 2025

Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2025 Important Dates 

Students can check the important dates of round 1 CG NEET PG 2025 here: 

Events Dates
Seat allotment result December 23, 2025
Round 1 result date  December 24, 2025
Admission dates December 24 - 28, 2025
Reporting date  December 28, 2025

