Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 1 Result OUT at cgdme.in; Check Important Dates Here

Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Raipur has announced the Chhattisgarh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Result today, December 24, 2025. Students can check the CG NEET PG 2025 round 1 seat allotment result online on the official website at cgdme.in.

Candidates must ensure the student name, allotted quota, allotted programme, allotted institute and other details available on the seat allotment result are correct. In case of any error, they must reach out to the authorities to get it rectified as soon as possible.

CG NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table of CG NEET PG Counselling 2025 details: