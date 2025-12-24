KARTET Result 2025
HPBOSE SOS Result 2025: class 8, 10, 12 Scorecard Out at hpbose.org, Get Direct Link Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 24, 2025, 11:23 IST

HPBOSE SOS Class 8, 10 and 12 exam 2025 results are now available on the official website. Candidates can login with their Roll Number to download the scorecard.

HPBOSE SOS Result 2025: class 8, 10, 12 Scorecard Out
Key Points

  • HPBOSE SOS class 8, 10th 12th result 2025 link available at hpbose.org
  • Candidates can download the scorecard using their roll number
  • Overall pass percentage for class 8 is 65.66, class 10 is 63.48 and class 12 is 64.75 percent.

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has announced the HPBOSE SOS results 2025. The results have been announced for the Open School class 8, 10 and 12 examinations conducted in September 2025. Those who have appeared for the exams can click on the result link to download their scorecard.

To check the HPBOSE SOS result 2025, candidates can visit the official website and login using their roll number. The links have been issued separately for the HPBOSE SOS class 8, 10 and 12 exams.

HPBOSE SOS class 8. 10 and 12 result 2025 is available on the official website - hpbose.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the result. 

HPSOS 8th Examination Result, Sep-2025 

HPSOS 10th (Full Sub, Re-Appear, Improvement, Additional) Examination Result, Sep-2025 

HPSOS 12th (Full Subject,Re-Appear,Improvement,Additional) Examinations, Sep-2025

Steps to Download HPBOSE SOS Result 2025

The link for candidates to download their HP State Open School Class 8, 10 and 12 result 2025 is available on the official website. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE

Step 2: Click on the Results section

Step 3: Click on the class 8, 10 and 12 result link

Step 4: Enter the roll number and click on submit

Step 5: The individual scorecards will be issued

Step 6: Download the scorecard for further reference

HPBOSE SOS Class 8, 10 and 12 Result 2025 Pass Percentage

Check below the pass percentage for class 8, 10 and 12 September 2025 exam below


Class

Total Candidate's 

Pass 

Fail  

Re appear  

RLE

RLF 

RLD

PRS  

PRC 

DIS  

PASS % 

8

265  

174 

0

64 

19 

8

65.66

10

9428 

5985

46

3018

117 

80

182

14 

63.48 

12

9481 

6139  

34 

2934 

91  

153  

122 

33 

8  

64.75 

