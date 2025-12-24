HPBOSE SOS Result 2025: class 8, 10, 12 Scorecard Out at hpbose.org, Get Direct Link Here

Key Points
- HPBOSE SOS class 8, 10th 12th result 2025 link available at hpbose.org
- Candidates can download the scorecard using their roll number
- Overall pass percentage for class 8 is 65.66, class 10 is 63.48 and class 12 is 64.75 percent.
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has announced the HPBOSE SOS results 2025. The results have been announced for the Open School class 8, 10 and 12 examinations conducted in September 2025. Those who have appeared for the exams can click on the result link to download their scorecard.
To check the HPBOSE SOS result 2025, candidates can visit the official website and login using their roll number. The links have been issued separately for the HPBOSE SOS class 8, 10 and 12 exams.
HPBOSE SOS class 8. 10 and 12 result 2025 is available on the official website - hpbose.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the result.
HPSOS 8th Examination Result, Sep-2025
HPSOS 10th (Full Sub, Re-Appear, Improvement, Additional) Examination Result, Sep-2025
HPSOS 12th (Full Subject,Re-Appear,Improvement,Additional) Examinations, Sep-2025
Steps to Download HPBOSE SOS Result 2025
The link for candidates to download their HP State Open School Class 8, 10 and 12 result 2025 is available on the official website. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard
Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE
Step 2: Click on the Results section
Step 3: Click on the class 8, 10 and 12 result link
Step 4: Enter the roll number and click on submit
Step 5: The individual scorecards will be issued
Step 6: Download the scorecard for further reference
HPBOSE SOS Class 8, 10 and 12 Result 2025 Pass Percentage
Check below the pass percentage for class 8, 10 and 12 September 2025 exam below
|
Class
|
Total Candidate's
|
Pass
|
Fail
|
Re appear
|
RLE
|
RLF
|
RLD
|
PRS
|
PRC
|
DIS
|
PASS %
|
8
|
265
|
174
|
0
|
64
|
19
|
0
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
65.66
|
10
|
9428
|
5985
|
46
|
3018
|
117
|
0
|
80
|
182
|
14
|
0
|
63.48
|
12
|
9481
|
6139
|
34
|
2934
|
91
|
0
|
153
|
122
|
33
|
8
|
64.75
