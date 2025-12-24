HPBOSE SOS Result 2025: class 8, 10, 12 Scorecard Out at hpbose.org, Get Direct Link Here

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has announced the HPBOSE SOS results 2025. The results have been announced for the Open School class 8, 10 and 12 examinations conducted in September 2025. Those who have appeared for the exams can click on the result link to download their scorecard.

To check the HPBOSE SOS result 2025, candidates can visit the official website and login using their roll number. The links have been issued separately for the HPBOSE SOS class 8, 10 and 12 exams.

HPBOSE SOS class 8. 10 and 12 result 2025 is available on the official website - hpbose.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the result.

HPSOS 8th Examination Result, Sep-2025

HPSOS 10th (Full Sub, Re-Appear, Improvement, Additional) Examination Result, Sep-2025

HPSOS 12th (Full Subject,Re-Appear,Improvement,Additional) Examinations, Sep-2025