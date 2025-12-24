SSC MTS Salary: SSC fills thousands of Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar vacancies every year. It attracts a huge number of 10th pass candidates who want to start their careers early. SSC MTS offers decent pay, benefits, and growth potential. The salary is fixed under Pay Level-1 as per the pay matrix of the 7th Pay Commission. The MTS employees will also receive allowances and other benefits in their monthly pay. Read on to learn more about the SSC MTS salary per month, allowances, job profile, and more.
SSC MTS Salary 2026
SSC MTS recruitment draws a huge number of applicants every year. The selection process involves stages like Computer-Based Examination (CBE), followed by Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST) (for Havaldar post). SSC MTS employee will start their career with a basic pay of INR 18000 with a grade pay of INR 1800. The salary will eventually increase over time based on years of service, seniority and performance. Hence, candidates should check the SSC MTS salary growth over the years to identify whether it matches their financial expectations.
SSC MTS Salary Structure After 7th Pay Commission
The SSC MTS salary structure is based on the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. It includes various factors like basic pay, allowances (HRA, DA, TA) and deductions. Understanding every aspect helps you avoid confusion after the appointment. The actual salary for MTS differs depending on the city of posting and government guidelines. Here is the breakdown of the SSC MTS salary structure for reference purposes.
SSC MTS Salary Structure for X (Tier I) Cities
The SSC MTS salary per month in X cities is expected to range between INR 20,000 and INR 21000. The rate of allowances in Tier 1 cities is higher than that in Tier II and Tier III cities. Check out the SSC MTS salary structure for X cities:
|
SSC MTS Post
|
Grade Pay-1800
|
Cities
|
X (Tier I)
|
Basic Pay
|
Rs. 18000
|
Housing Rent Allowance
|
Rs. 4320
|
Travelling Allowance
|
Rs. 1350
|
Gross Salary
|
Rs. 23000-Rs 24000
|
National Pension System
|
Rs. 1800
|
CGHS
|
Rs. 125
|
CGEGIS
|
Rs. 1500
|
Total Deduction
|
Rs. 3400
|
SSC MTS In Hand Salary
|
Rs. 20000-Rs 21000
SSC MTS Salary Structure for Y (Tier II) Cities
The SSC MTS salary per month in Y cities will be somewhere between Rs 19,000 and Rs 20,000. Tier II cities offer higher allowance rates than Tier III cities. Check out the SSC MTS salary structure for Y cities:
|
SSC MTS Post
|
Grade Pay-1800
|
Cities
|
Y (Tier II)
|
Basic Pay
|
Rs. 18000
|
Housing Rent Allowance
|
Rs. 2880
|
Travelling Allowance
|
Rs. 900
|
Gross Salary
|
Rs. 21000-Rs 22000
|
National Pension System
|
Rs. 1800
|
CGHS
|
Rs. 125
|
CGEGIS
|
Rs. 1500
|
Total Deduction
|
RS. 3400
|
SSC MTS In Hand Salary
|
Rs. 19000-Rs 20000
SSC MTS Salary Structure for Z (Tier III) Cities
SSC MTS salary structure in Z cities is greatly influenced by allowance rates and deductions. The allowance rate in Tier III is lower than that in Tier I and Tier III. Check out the SSC MTS salary structure for Z cities:
|
SSC MTS Post
|
Grade Pay-1800
|
Cities
|
Z (Tier III)
|
Basic Pay
|
Rs. 18000
|
Housing Rent Allowance
|
Rs. 1440
|
Travelling Allowance
|
Rs. 900
|
Gross Salary
|
Rs. 20000 to Rs 21000
|
National Pension System
|
Rs. 1800
|
CGHS
|
Rs. 125
|
CGEGIS
|
Rs. 1500
|
Total Deduction
|
Rs. 3400
|
SSC MTS In Hand Salary
|
Rs. 18000-Rs 19000
SSC MTS Salary Per Month
The SSC MTS salary per month is determined after adding basic pay and allowances. It will be further deducted from income tax, PF, and other factors. The SSC MTS in hand salary is structured according to the 7th Pay Commission. The starting basic pay for the MTS role will be INR 18000, and the in-hand salary will approximately range between INR 18,000 and INR 22000 per month. The actual salary amount also depends on the city of your posting and other government norms.
SSC MTS Salary Slip
The SSC MTS salary slip will be provided to the employees at the end of every month. It is a useful document that can be used for employment, tax filing, loan applications, and other professional purposes.
SSC MTS Highest Salary
The SSC MTS exam is an excellent option for those who want stable employment. The salary is fixed under Pay Level-1 of the 7th Pay Commission. The basic pay starts at INR 18000. It gradually increases up to INR 56900 per month. So, the SSC MTS highest salary in terms of basic pay is INR 56900. You can achieve this over time based on years of service and promotions.
SSC MTS Salary after 2 years
The SSC MTS salary grows due to annual increments and other benefits. After two years of service, the monthly salary will be around INR 27,000 to INR 28,000. It also depends on the city of posting and applicable allowances.
SSC MTS Salary after 5 years
SSC MTS salary increases after 5 years of service with annual increments and admissible allowances. It is expected to range between INR 32,000 to INR 33,000 per month. The actual salary differs depending on the current allowance rate and the city of your posting.
SSC MTS Salary: Perks & Allowances
Along with fixed pay, the MTS employees will be entitled to various allowances and long-term perks. This will increase their total compensation package. This makes the role more attractive. The list of allowances in the SSC MTS salary is:
-
Dearness Allowances
-
House Rent Allowances
-
Travelling Allowances
-
Medical Benefits
-
Pension Scheme
-
Post-Retirement Benefits, etc
SSC MTS Job Profile
The SSC MTS job profile includes a wide range of roles and responsibilities. This includes maintaining office hygiene, handling records, and supporting seniors. Check the job requirements for the SSC MTS post:
-
To take care of the hygiene of the department.
-
Maintain important records and data of the office.
-
Movement of files and documents within the office building or outside.
-
Perform non-clerical tasks like photocopying
-
Responsible for opening and closing offices daily.
-
Driving departmental vehicles, if you have a valid license.
-
Taking care of parks, lawns, and gardens within the assigned premises.
-
Perform all the duties allocated by seniors.
SSC MTS Career Growth & Promotion
There are various career growth opportunities for the SSC MTS employees. They become eligible for promotion based on the year of service and work performance. Upon promotion, candidates are entitled to a salary hike. The SSC MTS salary rises with every promotion, as explained below.
|
Promotion
|
Year of service
|
Increment
|
1st Promotion
|
3 years of service
|
Rs. 1900
|
2nd Promotion
|
3 years of service
|
Rs. 2000
|
3rd Promotion
|
5 years of service
|
Rs. 2400
|
Final Promotion
|
Reaches up to Rs. 5400
