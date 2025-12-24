CAT Result 2025
By Meenu Solanki
Dec 24, 2025

SSC MTS Havaldar Salary: SSC MTS employees will start with a basic pay of INR 18000 with a GP of INR 1800. Allowances like DA, HRA, and medical benefits are also included in the monthly salary. Check SSC MTS salary and job profile here.

SSC MTS Salary
SSC MTS Salary

SSC MTS Salary: SSC fills thousands of Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar vacancies every year. It attracts a huge number of 10th pass candidates who want to start their careers early. SSC MTS offers decent pay, benefits, and growth potential. The salary is fixed under Pay Level-1 as per the pay matrix of the 7th Pay Commission. The MTS employees will also receive allowances and other benefits in their monthly pay. Read on to learn more about the SSC MTS salary per month, allowances, job profile, and more. 

SSC MTS Salary 2026

SSC MTS recruitment draws a huge number of applicants every year. The selection process involves stages like Computer-Based Examination (CBE), followed by Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST) (for Havaldar post). SSC MTS employee will start their career with a basic pay of INR 18000 with a grade pay of INR 1800. The salary will eventually increase over time based on years of service, seniority and performance. Hence, candidates should check the SSC MTS salary growth over the years to identify whether it matches their financial expectations.

SSC MTS Salary Structure After 7th Pay Commission

The SSC MTS salary structure is based on the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. It includes various factors like basic pay, allowances (HRA, DA, TA) and deductions. Understanding every aspect helps you avoid confusion after the appointment. The actual salary for MTS differs depending on the city of posting and government guidelines. Here is the breakdown of the SSC MTS salary structure for reference purposes.

SSC MTS Salary Structure for X (Tier I) Cities

The SSC MTS salary per month in X cities is expected to range between INR 20,000 and INR 21000. The rate of allowances in Tier 1 cities is higher than that in Tier II and Tier III cities. Check out the SSC MTS salary structure for X cities:

SSC MTS Post

Grade Pay-1800

Cities

X (Tier I)

Basic Pay

Rs. 18000

Housing Rent Allowance

Rs. 4320

Travelling Allowance

Rs. 1350

Gross Salary

Rs. 23000-Rs 24000

National Pension System

Rs. 1800

CGHS

Rs. 125

CGEGIS

Rs. 1500

Total Deduction

Rs. 3400

SSC MTS In Hand Salary

Rs. 20000-Rs 21000

SSC MTS Salary Structure for Y (Tier II) Cities

The SSC MTS salary per month in Y cities will be somewhere between Rs 19,000 and Rs 20,000. Tier II cities offer higher allowance rates than Tier III cities. Check out the SSC MTS salary structure for Y cities:

SSC MTS Post

Grade Pay-1800

Cities

Y (Tier II)

Basic Pay

Rs. 18000

Housing Rent Allowance

Rs. 2880

Travelling Allowance

Rs. 900

Gross Salary

Rs. 21000-Rs 22000

National Pension System

Rs. 1800

CGHS

Rs. 125

CGEGIS

Rs. 1500

Total Deduction

RS. 3400

SSC MTS In Hand Salary

Rs. 19000-Rs 20000

SSC MTS Salary Structure for Z (Tier III) Cities

SSC MTS salary structure in Z cities is greatly influenced by allowance rates and deductions. The allowance rate in Tier III is lower than that in Tier I and Tier III. Check out the SSC MTS salary structure for Z cities:

SSC MTS Post

Grade Pay-1800

Cities

Z (Tier III)

Basic Pay

Rs. 18000

Housing Rent Allowance

Rs. 1440

Travelling Allowance

Rs. 900

Gross Salary

Rs. 20000 to Rs 21000

National Pension System

Rs. 1800

CGHS

Rs. 125

CGEGIS

Rs. 1500

Total Deduction

Rs. 3400

SSC MTS In Hand Salary

Rs. 18000-Rs 19000

SSC MTS Salary Per Month

The SSC MTS salary per month is determined after adding basic pay and allowances. It will be further deducted from income tax, PF, and other factors. The SSC MTS in hand salary is structured according to the 7th Pay Commission. The starting basic pay for the MTS role will be INR 18000, and the in-hand salary will approximately range between INR 18,000 and INR 22000 per month. The actual salary amount also depends on the city of your posting and other government norms.

SSC MTS Salary Slip

The SSC MTS salary slip will be provided to the employees at the end of every month. It is a useful document that can be used for employment, tax filing, loan applications, and other professional purposes.

SSC MTS Highest Salary

The SSC MTS exam is an excellent option for those who want stable employment. The salary is fixed under Pay Level-1 of the 7th Pay Commission. The basic pay starts at INR 18000. It gradually increases up to INR  56900 per month. So, the SSC MTS highest salary in terms of basic pay is INR 56900. You can achieve this over time based on years of service and promotions.

SSC MTS Salary after 2 years

The SSC MTS salary grows due to annual increments and other benefits. After two years of service, the monthly salary will be around INR 27,000 to INR 28,000. It also depends on the city of posting and applicable allowances.

SSC MTS Salary after 5 years

SSC MTS salary increases after 5 years of service with annual increments and admissible allowances. It is expected to range between INR 32,000 to INR 33,000 per month. The actual salary differs depending on the current allowance rate and the city of your posting.

SSC MTS Salary: Perks & Allowances

Along with fixed pay, the MTS employees will be entitled to various allowances and long-term perks. This will increase their total compensation package. This makes the role more attractive. The list of allowances in the SSC MTS salary is:

  • Dearness Allowances

  • House Rent Allowances

  • Travelling Allowances

  • Medical Benefits

  • Pension Scheme

  • Post-Retirement Benefits, etc

SSC MTS Job Profile

The SSC MTS job profile includes a wide range of roles and responsibilities. This includes maintaining office hygiene, handling records, and supporting seniors. Check the job requirements for the SSC MTS post:

  • To take care of the hygiene of the department.

  • Maintain important records and data of the office.

  • Movement of files and documents within the office building or outside.

  • Perform non-clerical tasks like photocopying

  • Responsible for opening and closing offices daily.

  • Driving departmental vehicles, if you have a valid license.

  • Taking care of parks, lawns, and gardens within the assigned premises.

  • Perform all the duties allocated by seniors.

SSC MTS Career Growth & Promotion

There are various career growth opportunities for the SSC MTS employees. They become eligible for promotion based on the year of service and work performance. Upon promotion, candidates are entitled to a salary hike. The SSC MTS salary rises with every promotion, as explained below.

Promotion

Year of service

Increment

1st Promotion

3 years of service

Rs. 1900

2nd Promotion

3 years of service

Rs. 2000

3rd Promotion

5 years of service

Rs. 2400

Final Promotion

Reaches up to Rs. 5400

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

FAQs

  • What is the SSC MTS Job Profile?
    +
    The SSC MTS job profile involves tasks like maintaining office hygiene, handling records, and supporting seniors.
  • What is the SSC MTS Salary?
    +
    The SSC MTS salary involves basic pay of Rs 18000 per month plus allowances. The monthly salary for MTS is expected to be around Rs 18000-Rs 22000 per month.

