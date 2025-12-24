SSC MTS Salary: SSC fills thousands of Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar vacancies every year. It attracts a huge number of 10th pass candidates who want to start their careers early. SSC MTS offers decent pay, benefits, and growth potential. The salary is fixed under Pay Level-1 as per the pay matrix of the 7th Pay Commission. The MTS employees will also receive allowances and other benefits in their monthly pay. Read on to learn more about the SSC MTS salary per month, allowances, job profile, and more. SSC MTS Salary 2026 SSC MTS recruitment draws a huge number of applicants every year. The selection process involves stages like Computer-Based Examination (CBE), followed by Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST) (for Havaldar post). SSC MTS employee will start their career with a basic pay of INR 18000 with a grade pay of INR 1800. The salary will eventually increase over time based on years of service, seniority and performance. Hence, candidates should check the SSC MTS salary growth over the years to identify whether it matches their financial expectations.

SSC MTS Salary Structure After 7th Pay Commission The SSC MTS salary structure is based on the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. It includes various factors like basic pay, allowances (HRA, DA, TA) and deductions. Understanding every aspect helps you avoid confusion after the appointment. The actual salary for MTS differs depending on the city of posting and government guidelines. Here is the breakdown of the SSC MTS salary structure for reference purposes. SSC MTS Salary Structure for X (Tier I) Cities The SSC MTS salary per month in X cities is expected to range between INR 20,000 and INR 21000. The rate of allowances in Tier 1 cities is higher than that in Tier II and Tier III cities. Check out the SSC MTS salary structure for X cities: SSC MTS Post Grade Pay-1800 Cities X (Tier I) Basic Pay Rs. 18000 Housing Rent Allowance Rs. 4320 Travelling Allowance Rs. 1350 Gross Salary Rs. 23000-Rs 24000 National Pension System Rs. 1800 CGHS Rs. 125 CGEGIS Rs. 1500 Total Deduction Rs. 3400 SSC MTS In Hand Salary Rs. 20000-Rs 21000

SSC MTS Salary Structure for Y (Tier II) Cities The SSC MTS salary per month in Y cities will be somewhere between Rs 19,000 and Rs 20,000. Tier II cities offer higher allowance rates than Tier III cities. Check out the SSC MTS salary structure for Y cities: SSC MTS Post Grade Pay-1800 Cities Y (Tier II) Basic Pay Rs. 18000 Housing Rent Allowance Rs. 2880 Travelling Allowance Rs. 900 Gross Salary Rs. 21000-Rs 22000 National Pension System Rs. 1800 CGHS Rs. 125 CGEGIS Rs. 1500 Total Deduction RS. 3400 SSC MTS In Hand Salary Rs. 19000-Rs 20000 SSC MTS Salary Structure for Z (Tier III) Cities SSC MTS salary structure in Z cities is greatly influenced by allowance rates and deductions. The allowance rate in Tier III is lower than that in Tier I and Tier III. Check out the SSC MTS salary structure for Z cities:

SSC MTS Post Grade Pay-1800 Cities Z (Tier III) Basic Pay Rs. 18000 Housing Rent Allowance Rs. 1440 Travelling Allowance Rs. 900 Gross Salary Rs. 20000 to Rs 21000 National Pension System Rs. 1800 CGHS Rs. 125 CGEGIS Rs. 1500 Total Deduction Rs. 3400 SSC MTS In Hand Salary Rs. 18000-Rs 19000 SSC MTS Salary Per Month The SSC MTS salary per month is determined after adding basic pay and allowances. It will be further deducted from income tax, PF, and other factors. The SSC MTS in hand salary is structured according to the 7th Pay Commission. The starting basic pay for the MTS role will be INR 18000, and the in-hand salary will approximately range between INR 18,000 and INR 22000 per month. The actual salary amount also depends on the city of your posting and other government norms.

SSC MTS Salary Slip The SSC MTS salary slip will be provided to the employees at the end of every month. It is a useful document that can be used for employment, tax filing, loan applications, and other professional purposes. SSC MTS Highest Salary The SSC MTS exam is an excellent option for those who want stable employment. The salary is fixed under Pay Level-1 of the 7th Pay Commission. The basic pay starts at INR 18000. It gradually increases up to INR 56900 per month. So, the SSC MTS highest salary in terms of basic pay is INR 56900. You can achieve this over time based on years of service and promotions. SSC MTS Salary after 2 years The SSC MTS salary grows due to annual increments and other benefits. After two years of service, the monthly salary will be around INR 27,000 to INR 28,000. It also depends on the city of posting and applicable allowances.

SSC MTS Salary after 5 years SSC MTS salary increases after 5 years of service with annual increments and admissible allowances. It is expected to range between INR 32,000 to INR 33,000 per month. The actual salary differs depending on the current allowance rate and the city of your posting. SSC MTS Salary: Perks & Allowances Along with fixed pay, the MTS employees will be entitled to various allowances and long-term perks. This will increase their total compensation package. This makes the role more attractive. The list of allowances in the SSC MTS salary is: Dearness Allowances

House Rent Allowances

Travelling Allowances

Medical Benefits

Pension Scheme

Post-Retirement Benefits, etc SSC MTS Job Profile The SSC MTS job profile includes a wide range of roles and responsibilities. This includes maintaining office hygiene, handling records, and supporting seniors. Check the job requirements for the SSC MTS post: