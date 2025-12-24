General Knowledge Quiz: Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1924-2018) was a poet-statesman, mass leader, and three-time Prime Minister who shaped India's politics, economy, and strategic posture-from the nuclear tests at Pokhran-II to the Golden Quadrilateral Highway Programme and the Kargil War leadership. This GK quiz covers key themes and question areas useful for competitive exams and academic quizzes. Early Life and Personal Background Q 1. When & where was Atal Bihari Vajpayee born? He was born on 25 December 1924 in Gwalior, then in the princely state of Gwalior, to a middle-class Brahmin family. Q2. What was Vajpayee’s educational background? He studied at Victoria College (now Maharani Laxmi Bai Govt College of Excellence), Gwalior, and later completed his Master’s in Political Science from DAV College, Kanpur. Q3. Which youth organisation did Vajpayee join early in life?

He had joined the RSS as a swayamsevak in his teens and later became a full-time worker, or pracharak, which shaped his ideological grounding. MCQ Questions Q1. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on which date?

A) 25 December 1924

B) 15 August 1924

C) 26 January 1925

D) 2 October 1924

Answer: A Q2. Which organisation did Vajpayee join as a swayamsevak in his teens?

A) Congress Seva Dal

B) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)

C) ABVP

D) Jan Sangh Yuva Morcha

A) 1952

B) 1957

C) 1962

D) 1967

Answer: B (from Balrampur, UP) Q4. Vajpayee served as India's Prime Minister for how many terms?

A) Two terms

B) Three terms

C) Four terms

D) One full term only

Answer: B (1996: 13 days; 1998-99: 13 months; 1999-2004: full term)

Q5. Which party did Vajpayee co-found in 1980?

A) Janata Dal

B) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

C) Samajwadi Janata Party

D) Shiv Sena

Answer: B Prime Ministerial Achievements Q6. When did India conduct Pokhran-II nuclear tests under Vajpayee's leadership?

A) May 1998

B) May 1974

C) May 1999

D) May 2000

Answer: A Q7. Which conflict occurred during Vajpayee's tenure in 1999?

A) Operation Blue Star

B) Kargil War

C) Operation Vijay (Goa)

D) IPKF in Sri Lanka

Answer: B Q8. The Golden Quadrilateral highway project connects which four cities?

A) Delhi-Mumbai-Chennai-Kolkata

B) Delhi-Kolkata-Chennai-Bangalore

C) Mumbai-Pune-Chennai-Hyderabad

D) Delhi-Ahmedabad-Bangalore-Hyderabad

Answer: A Q9. Which scheme launched by Vajpayee aimed at rural road connectivity?

A) PMGSY

C) MNREGA

D) PMAY

Answer: A (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, 2000)

Awards & Honours Q10. Which is India's highest civilian award conferred on Vajpayee?

A) Padma Bhushan

B) Padma Vibhushan

C) Bharat Ratna

D) Param Vir Chakra

Answer: C (2015) Q11. In which year did Vajpayee receive the Padma Vibhushan?

A) 1992

B) 1994

C) 1999

D) 2004

Answer: A Key Events & Legacy Q12. What was Vajpayee's famous diplomatic initiative with Pakistan in 1999?

A) Agra Summit

B) Lahore Bus Diplomacy

C) Shimla Accord

D) Tashkent Declaration

Answer: B (February 1999) Q13. Which economic reform is associated with Vajpayee's tenure?

A) GST Implementation

B) Telecom Revolution

C) Demonetisation

D) LPG Reforms

Answer: B Q14. When did Atal Bihari Vajpayee pass away?

A) 16 August 2018

B) 25 December 2018

C) 15 August 2018

D) 2 October 2018

Answer: A Q15. Where is Vajpayee's memorial located?

A) India Gate

B) Raj Ghat

C) Sadaiv Atal (near Rajghat)

D) Vijay Ghat

Answer: C

