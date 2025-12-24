CAT Result 2025 OUT, Link to Check
Focus
Quick Links

Karnataka SSLC Mathematics Model Question Papers 2026: Download KSEAB Sample Paper with Answer Key

By Jaya Gupta
Dec 24, 2025, 18:01 IST

Karnataka SSLC Maths Model Question Papers 2026: The article covers details about Karnataka SSLC model question papers for Mathematics. Here you can find a direct link to download 13 sets in multiple languages for a quick revision.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Karnataka SSLC Mathematics Model Question Papers 2026: Download KSEAB Sample Paper with Answer Key
Karnataka SSLC Mathematics Model Question Papers 2026: Download KSEAB Sample Paper with Answer Key

Karnataka SSLC Mathematics Model Question Papers 2026: Students preparing for the Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Mathematics exam for the session 2026 must utilise the model papers released by the Karnataka Board. These model papers can be used for multiple reasons, from analysing the topic weightage to understanding the marking system for each section of the paper. The paper carries a total of 100 marks, of which 20 marks are for internal assessment. Students can also find the expected question pattern for each section. Although the question pattern may vary, this will offer you a concrete idea of how questions will be framed and how many marks each section will carry. 

Key Points for Karnataka SSLC Mathematics Model Question Papers 2026

  • The article covers Karnataka SSLC Mathematics model question papers available in Kannada, English, Marathi, Hindi, and Urdu languages with a total of 13 sets. Students can find a direct link to download the PDFs from here. 

  • Also, check for exam pattern and preparation tips for Karnataka SSLC papers. 

Question Pattern for Karnataka SSLC Mathematics Model Question Papers 2026

Check the detailed question pattern for Karnataka SSLC Mathematics model question papers 2026. The question types may vary as per language sets to give a brief idea about how the question structure would be; students are advised to check the model question paper to prepare accordingly. 

SI. No.

Type of Questions

No. of Questions

Marks for Each Question

Total Marks 

I

Multiple Choice 

8

1

8

II

One Word/ Very Short Answer

8

1

8

III

Short Answer Type I

8

2

16

IV

Short Answer Type II (Internal Choice)

9

3

27

V

Long Answer Type I

4

4

16

VI

Very Long Answer Type II

1

5

5

Total

  

38

  

80

Karnataka SSLC Maths Model Question Papers 2026: Download KSEAB Sample Paper with Answer Key

Model papers for Karnataka SSLC Maths are available in multiple languages for non-native and native speakers. Here is a list of Maths Papers along with their languages and set code. Since the model paper is available in 13 sets overall, students can download the model paper along with answer key PDF from the link shared below.

Model Question Papers 

Model Answer Keys

MATHEMATICS - ENGLISH MEDIUM-81E

Answer Keys

MATHEMATICS - ENGLISH MEDIUM-81E

Answer Keys

MATHEMATICS - ENGLISH MEDIUM-81E

Answer Keys

MATHEMATICS - ENGLISH MEDIUM-81E

Answer Keys

MATHEMATICS - KANNADA MEDIUM-81K

Answer Keys

MATHEMATICS - KANNADA MEDIUM-81K

Answer Keys

MATHEMATICS - KANNADA MEDIUM-81K

Answer Keys

MATHEMATICS - KANNADA MEDIUM-81K

Answer Keys

MATHEMATICS - MARATHI MEDIUM-81M

  

MATHEMATICS - MARATHI MEDIUM-81M

  

MATHEMATICS - URDU MEDIUM-81U

  

MATHEMATICS - URDU MEDIUM-81U

  

MATHEMATICS - URDU MEDIUM-81U

  

Preparation Tips for Karnataka SSLC Papers

1. Analyse the Syllabus and Question Pattern: Before making any bigger and hectic study schedules, it’s best to analyse the exam pattern, get the exam pattern, and then you can gather much information for your subject to successfully make the study plan. 

For example, before starting to study the Maths subject, you can check the model question paper and, if possible, PYQs too.

  • Understand how questions are framed, which sections and topics get more weightage. Mark those topics as important; you have topics that need more focus. 

  • Make a separate list of chapters that need to be covered thoroughly, and start practicing the subject, chapter-wise. 

2. Create an Achievable Study Routine: Making routines is okay, but what is not okay is creating a schedule that does not match your learning capacity and time. 

  • Understand your capacity, whether you can study one chapter a day or finish an entire book in a day. 

  • Do not depend on hypothetical plans, but make a realistic study routine that you can follow through till the end. This also helps you complete your syllabus on time. 

3. Revision On Priority: As soon as you complete your syllabus, allow yourself some rest and a separate time to revise your syllabus occasionally. You can do it every time you finish studying a chapter or an entire subject. This depends on your capacity. 

These preparation tips will help students find clarity, instead of getting bogged down by unexpected goals and a study schedule. 

Also Check: Karnataka SSLC Model Question Papers 2026: Download KSEAB Subject-wise Sample Paper with Answer Key

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Content Writer

Jaya Gupta is a Content Writer with 4 years of experience in varied domains from academic writing to working in indie-publishing organization. She has also presented a paper on Trauma, Gender and Digital Humanities and actively writes on education, and digital culture.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News