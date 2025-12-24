CAT Result 2025 OUT, Link to Check
Focus
Quick Links
Explainer

Higher Education For Persons With Special Needs (HEPSN): Eligibility, Steps to Apply & Details

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 24, 2025, 19:01 IST

The Higher Education For Persons With Special Needs (HEPSN) scheme by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowermen aims to ensure equal educational opportunities and access for differently-abled students. Check the eligibility and application steps here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Details of Higher Education For Persons With Special Needs (HEPSN) scheme.
Details of Higher Education For Persons With Special Needs (HEPSN) scheme.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Details of Higher Education For Persons With Special Needs scheme.
  • It is managed by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
  • Aims to ensure equal educational opportunities and access for differently-abled students.

The Higher Education For Persons With Special Needs (HEPSN), by the Ministry Of Social Justice and Empowerment, is centered on providing equal opportunities and access to learning. The scheme aims to achieve it by provisioning and guaranteeing the same educational chances to these students, simultaneously raising awareness among staff about their learning needs.

It also works on improving accessibility to education by equipping institutions with necessary facilities and specialized learning devices. Furthermore, there is heavy emphasis on monitoring compliance to track the effective execution of all relevant laws and policies governing the education of differently-abled persons.

Higher Education For Persons With Special Needs (HEPSN): Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must satisfy the following eligibility criteria to apply successfully for Higher Education For Persons With Special Needs (HEPSN):

  1. Insitutions applying must have enrolled disabled persons, including persons with visual impairment, hearing impairment, locomotor disability, etc., as per the definitions of disability set under Persons with Disabilities Act 1995.
  2. Institutions applying must have been approved by the UGC under Sections 2(f) and 12 B.
  3. Institutions must have an expert committee involving faculty members, experts in the field, and differently-abled persons themselves. It should meet at least once a year to review the activities related to the concerned scheme(s).

UGC

How to Apply for Higher Education For Persons With Special Needs (HEPSN)?

Application for specific projects should be sent in the prescribed proforma for financial assistance under the scheme to assist for college to facilitate Higher Education for Person (HEPSN) Scheme on Page number 6 along with the College Development proposal.

Read More: Guidelines for Persons with Disabilities Scheme in Colleges

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More
    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Latest Stories

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News