Higher Education For Persons With Special Needs (HEPSN): Eligibility, Steps to Apply & Details

The Higher Education For Persons With Special Needs (HEPSN), by the Ministry Of Social Justice and Empowerment, is centered on providing equal opportunities and access to learning. The scheme aims to achieve it by provisioning and guaranteeing the same educational chances to these students, simultaneously raising awareness among staff about their learning needs.

It also works on improving accessibility to education by equipping institutions with necessary facilities and specialized learning devices. Furthermore, there is heavy emphasis on monitoring compliance to track the effective execution of all relevant laws and policies governing the education of differently-abled persons.

Higher Education For Persons With Special Needs (HEPSN): Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must satisfy the following eligibility criteria to apply successfully for Higher Education For Persons With Special Needs (HEPSN):