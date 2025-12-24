Higher Education For Persons With Special Needs (HEPSN): Eligibility, Steps to Apply & Details

Key Points
- Details of Higher Education For Persons With Special Needs scheme.
- It is managed by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
- Aims to ensure equal educational opportunities and access for differently-abled students.
The Higher Education For Persons With Special Needs (HEPSN), by the Ministry Of Social Justice and Empowerment, is centered on providing equal opportunities and access to learning. The scheme aims to achieve it by provisioning and guaranteeing the same educational chances to these students, simultaneously raising awareness among staff about their learning needs.
It also works on improving accessibility to education by equipping institutions with necessary facilities and specialized learning devices. Furthermore, there is heavy emphasis on monitoring compliance to track the effective execution of all relevant laws and policies governing the education of differently-abled persons.
Higher Education For Persons With Special Needs (HEPSN): Eligibility Criteria
Applicants must satisfy the following eligibility criteria to apply successfully for Higher Education For Persons With Special Needs (HEPSN):
- Insitutions applying must have enrolled disabled persons, including persons with visual impairment, hearing impairment, locomotor disability, etc., as per the definitions of disability set under Persons with Disabilities Act 1995.
- Institutions applying must have been approved by the UGC under Sections 2(f) and 12 B.
- Institutions must have an expert committee involving faculty members, experts in the field, and differently-abled persons themselves. It should meet at least once a year to review the activities related to the concerned scheme(s).
How to Apply for Higher Education For Persons With Special Needs (HEPSN)?
Application for specific projects should be sent in the prescribed proforma for financial assistance under the scheme to assist for college to facilitate Higher Education for Person (HEPSN) Scheme on Page number 6 along with the College Development proposal.
