Who was the first Muslim ruler to invade India?

The history of Muslim invasions in India is often divided into two phases: the Arab phase and the Turkish phase. While the Turks (Mahmud of Ghazni and Muhammad Ghori) eventually established large empires, the initial breakthrough was achieved by the Arabs in the 8th century. In 712 AD, Muhammad bin Qasim, the nephew and son-in-law of Al-Hajjaj (the Governor of Iraq), marched towards the Indus Valley with a specialised force of Syrian cavalry and camel corps targeted at the Brahmin Dynasty of Sindh in the Battle of Aror (Battle of Rewar) and saw the defeat and death of Raja Dahir.

This victory did not lead to the immediate conquest of all India, but it established Sindh and Multan as the easternmost provinces of the Umayyad Caliphate and opened the doors for future cultural and scientific exchange between India and the Arab world. Mahmud Ghazni was the first Muslim ruler who first invaded India in 1001 CE; he first encountered the Hindushahi ruler, Jaipal, in AD 1001.