HSSC CET Result 2025 OUT, Download PDF
Focus
Quick Links

Who was the first Mughal emperor in India?

By Manisha Waldia
Dec 5, 2025, 14:06 IST

Babur was the first Mughal emperor on the Indian subcontinent, establishing the Mughal Dynasty in 1526 by defeating Ibrahim Lodi, the last Delhi Sultan king, at the first battle of Panipat. Babur was a descendant of both Timur and Genghis Khan. He ruled over India for a few years after winning the First Battle of Panipat, died in 1530 of an unknown illness, and was succeeded by his son Humayun.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
First Mughal Emperor
First Mughal Emperor

Babur was the first emperor in the Indian subcontinent who established the Mughal Dynasty in 1526 after defeating the last Delhi Sultan king, Ibrahim Lodi, in the first battle of Panipat, 1526. 

Early life of Babur

Babur ascended the throne at Farghana in Transoxiana in 1494 at the age of twelve after the death of his father. The situation in Central Asia was not stable, and Babur had to face a lot of resistance from the nobility itself. Although he was able to capture Samarqand, very soon he had to retreat because of the desertion of some of his nobles.  He also lost Farghana to the Uzbeks. 

The early years of Babur’s rule in Central Asia were tough. During this whole period he had plans of moving towards Hindustan. And finally, from 1517 onwards, he made decisive moves towards India. A few developments in India at that time also helped him to act on plans of invading India.

Full Name: Zahiruddin Muhammad Babur

Birthplace: Andijan, Fergana Valley

Dynasty: Descendant of Mongol Emperor Genghis Khan and Timur (Timurid Prince)

Do you know how Babur entered India?

The unstable political situation in India after Sikandar Lodi’s death convinced him of political discontentment and disorder in the Lodi Empire. Meanwhile, there was conflict between some Afghan chiefs and Ibrahim Lodi. Prominent among them was Daulat Khan Lodi, the governor of Punjab. The Rajput king of Mewar, Rana Sanga. He was also asserting his authority against Ibrahim Lodi and was trying to increase his area of influence in North India. Both of them sent word to Babur to invade India. Invitations from Rana Sanga and Daulat Khan Lodi might have encouraged Babur’s ambitions. 

Advent of Babur (1526-30) 

Babur was successful in capturing Bhira (1519–1520), Sialkot (1520), and Lahore (1524) in Punjab. Finally, Ibrahim Lodi and Babur’s forces met at Panipat in 1526. Babur’s soldiers were fewer in number, but the organisation of his army was superior. Ibrahim Lodi was defeated in the battle of Panipat. Babur was thus able to take control of Delhi and Agra and got the rich treasure of the Lodis. 

Origin of the Mughal Empire in India

The battle of Panipat, though, formally established Mughal rule in India. It was the first among the series of battles in the years to come. For example, to secure this triumph, it was equally important to overcome Rana Sanga of Mewar and the chieftains in and around Delhi and Agra. Another important opponent in eastern India was the Afghans. To add to this, problems were mounting within his own nobility.

 War fought by the Babur in India

Battle 

War Year

Location 

Key Opponent 

Outcome of the War

First Battle of Panipat

1526

Panipat, Haryana

Babur vs. Ibrahim Lodi (Sultanate of  Delhi)

Babur's decisive victory, in which Ibrahim Lodi was killed, established the Mughal Empire in India

Battle of Khanwa

1527

Khanwa, near Fatehpur Sikri, Rajasthan

Babur vs. Rana Sanga (Rajput Confederacy)

Babur won, consolidating his power in North India & weakening Rajput resistance

Battle of Chanderi

1528

Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh

Babur vs. Medini Rai (Rajput ruler of Malwa)

Babur's victory captured the fortress of Chanderi & annexed the Malwa region

Battle of Ghaghra

1529

Banks of the Ghaghara River, Bihar

Babur vs. Afghan chiefs (Mahmud Lodi, brother of Ibrahim Lodi  & Sultan Nusrat Shah of Bengal)

Babur won, secured control over eastern India, & ended major Afghan resistance (Lodhis).

Famous Book On Babur 

Baburnama (Tuzuk-i-Baburi): It was Babur's autobiography written by Babur himself, which provided valuable insights into his life, times, and administration of his empire.

  •  Baburnama is also known as the Memoirs of Babur, written in Babur's mother tongue, Turkish.

  • Baburnama is known for its historical details on Babur's military campaigns and its vivid descriptions of the people, cultures, flora, and fauna of the lands he encountered.

  • It also talks about 16th-century Central Asian and Indian history. 

 Babur's Death and Succession

Babur died in 1530 CE in Agra due to an unknown illness at the age of 48. Initially he was buried in Agra, India, and later reburied in Kabul by his son Humayun. 

Babur was succeeded by his son Humayun. Humayun became the next emperor of the Mughal Empire in 1530. 

Manisha Waldia
Manisha Waldia

    Manisha Waldia is an accomplished content writer with 4+ years of experience dedicated to UPSC, State PCS, and current affairs. She excels in creating expert content for core subjects like Polity, Geography, and History. Her work emphasises in-depth conceptual understanding and rigorous analysis of national and international affairs. Manisha has curated educational materials for leading institutions, including Drishti IAS, Shubhara Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, and PWonlyIAS. Email ID: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News