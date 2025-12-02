Land of Forests: Forests play a vital role in shaping the identity, climate, and natural beauty of many regions around the world. Some countries and places are known by special titles because of their vast green cover, rich wildlife, and untouched natural landscapes. Keep reading in detail about the land of forest. Which Country Is Known as the Land of Forests? Suriname is known as the Land of Forests because around 93% of its land area is covered with dense tropical forests, making it one of the most heavily forested countries in the world. This massive green cover includes untouched rainforests, rich biodiversity, and some of the cleanest natural ecosystems on the planet. Suriname’s forests also form a major part of the Amazon biome, giving it global ecological importance. Where Is the Land of Forests Located?

Suriname is located on the northern coast of South America, bordered by Guyana, Brazil, and French Guiana. Its strategic location close to the Amazon makes the country naturally rich in greenery, rainfall, rivers, and wildlife. Why Is Suriname Called the Land of Forests? Suriname gets this title because of its huge rainforest cover, extremely low deforestation rate, and commitment to environmental conservation. These untouched forests are home to rare animals, medicinal plants, and Indigenous communities that protect and maintain the natural balance. How Much Area Is Covered? Suriname has one of the highest percentages of forest cover globally, with more than 90% of its territory still coated in thick rainforest. This green cover includes mangroves, tropical rainforests, mountain forests, and river-side ecosystems.

Interesting Facts About the Land of Forests 1. One of the Greenest Nations on Earth Suriname’s forest cover remains almost untouched, with over 90% of land naturally preserved. This makes it one of the world’s few truly green countries with pure rainforest landscapes. 2. Home to the Central Suriname Nature Reserve This UNESCO World Heritage Site covers nearly 1.6 million hectares of pristine rainforest and protects jaguars, giant river otters, and rare plants. 3. Extremely Low Deforestation Rate Suriname has one of the lowest deforestation rates globally due to strict conservation policies and a low population, helping keep its forests protected for future generations. 4. Indigenous Communities Sustain Forest Culture Many Indigenous groups live in Suriname’s forests and follow sustainable lifestyles that preserve wildlife, water sources, and medicinal plant knowledge.