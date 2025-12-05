Top 10 Most Searched Books on Google in 2025; Check Book and Author Name

Top 10 Most Searched Books on Google in 2025: Books continued to leave a powerful impact on readers in 2025, with Google searches revealing a mix of emotional fiction, thrilling mysteries, and timeless literary masterpieces. From contemporary bestsellers like Regretting You to evergreen classics like Frankenstein and Animal Farm, these titles gained massive global attention for their storytelling depth, themes, and relatable characters. Readers explored love, loss, survival, politics, and more through narratives that stayed with them long after turning the final page. Whether through raw emotions, dark secrets, or imaginative worlds, each book captured hearts and minds in unique ways. Below is the list of the Top 10 Most Searched Books on Google in 2025, along with author names and key highlights.

List of Top 10 Most Searched Books on Google in 2025 In 2025, book lovers around the world searched extensively for titles that offered emotional depth, thrilling plots, and unforgettable characters. From timeless classics to modern bestsellers, these books dominated Google Trends. Check the table below for the list of the Top 10 Most Searched Books on Google in 2025, along with their authors: S. No. Book Name Author Name 1 Regretting You Colleen Hoover 2 Onyx Storm Rebecca Yarros 3 Lights Out Navessa Allen 4 The Summer I Turned Pretty Jenny Han 5 The Housemaid Freida McFadden 6 Frankenstein Mary Shelley 7 It Stephen King 8 Animal Farm George Orwell 9 The Witcher Andrzej Sapkowski 10 Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Jeff Kinney

What are the Best Books of 2025 as per Google Trends? From emotional contemporary fiction to timeless classics and gripping thrillers, 2025 saw readers searching for books that offered powerful storytelling and unforgettable characters. Below are some of the best and most searched books of 2025, along with their brief highlights. 1. Regretting You, Colleen Hoover “Regretting You” is a heartfelt contemporary fiction novel that explores family bonds, love, and emotional healing. It follows a mother and daughter as they navigate grief, secrets, and relationships. Colleen Hoover, the author, is widely known for her highly emotional storytelling and bestselling romance novels. 2. Onyx Storm, Rebecca Yarros “Onyx Storm” continues the legacy of Rebecca Yarros’ fantasy world, blending dragons, war, betrayal, and intense character development. Fans admire its rich world-building and powerful emotional arcs. Rebecca Yarros is a bestselling fantasy and romance writer, globally praised for the Empyrean series.

3. Lights Out, Navessa Allen “Lights Out” is a gripping story filled with suspense, shocking twists, and layered psychological elements. The narrative explores human nature, survival, and hidden truths. Navessa Allen is known for writing emotionally intense and thrilling fiction that keeps readers hooked till the last page. 4. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han This coming-of-age romance novel beautifully captures teenage emotions, nostalgia, and young love. The story follows Belly through summers of heartbreak, friendship, and self-discovery. Jenny Han is an internationally acclaimed YA author, also known for “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” 5. The Housemaid – Freida McFadden “The Housemaid” is a psychological thriller filled with dark secrets, suspense, and unexpected turns. It revolves around manipulation, lies, and hidden motives inside a seemingly perfect household. Freida McFadden is a bestselling thriller author celebrated for her sharp, unpredictable narratives.

6. Frankenstein, Mary Shelley “Frankenstein” remains one of the most iconic classics, exploring life, mortality, science, and morality. Its themes of creation and societal rejection make it powerful even today. Mary Shelley was a pioneering writer in the 19th century, credited as one of the earliest creators of science fiction. 7. It, Stephen King “It” is a masterpiece in horror literature, blending supernatural terror with childhood trauma and courage. The story of children facing an ancient evil continues to captivate generations. Stephen King, known as the “King of Horror,” is one of the most influential modern authors. 8. Animal Farm, George Orwell “Animal Farm” is a political satire that uses animals to symbolize power, corruption, and dictatorship. Its themes of authority and control still reflect modern society. George Orwell was a British novelist and journalist known for his deep political insight and critical commentary.